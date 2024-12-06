Friday court round-up — Dundee chase and green manager abuse

A teenage joyrider smashed into a wall, a lamp post and a police vehicle during a high-speed rampage in a stolen car.

Kaydon McColl also attacked officers Ninewells Hospital after being arrested on.

McColl, 18, is now remanded in custody until next year after he pled guilty to stealing a vehicle from Findhorn Place on December 3.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how he drove without headlights in darkness and at excessive speed before colliding with a wall and another vehicle, causing damage.

The teenager then reversed into a stationary police vehicle, again causing damage, before reversing at speed and driving over a footpath.

The rogue driver, on four separate bail orders, then collided with a lamp post and a third parked vehicle, which was damaged.

McColl’s dangerous driving was on Strathmartine Road, Lauderdale Avenue and Kettins Terrace.

After being taken to hospital, McColl, shouted, swore, made violent threats and repeatedly spat on the ground, before trying to headbutt PC Chris Cutler.

McColl, of no fixed abode, admitted possessing cocaine and driving with excess alcohol (23 mics/ 22).

He appeared from custody and was remanded ahead of sentencing in January.

‘Naive’ fraudster

A “naive” former Dundee restaurant boss convicted of fraud and embezzlement linked to the now-defunct Brassica restaurant has been given a community sentence. Dea McGill swindled £20,000 from a finance lender by pretending the money was for bespoke furniture supply for the restaurant and spent a “sum of money” from the company account on holidays and shopping.

Reversed into pensioner

A Montrose motorist has admitted causing serious injuries to an elderly woman he reversed into four days before she died.

Craig Lamont, 24, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit causing serious injury by carelessly driving a Mercedes Benz A Class on February 8 at Teviot Place in Montrose and striking 78-year-old Maureen Kennedy.

Ms Kennedy fell to the ground and suffered severe injuries.

She died at Ninewells Hospital on February 12

First offender Lamont’s solicitor Nick Markowski said: “There were significant injuries. The woman’s now passed away.

“There were complications. She went into hospital.

“The incident had a significant effect on Mr Lamont’s mental health. He’s just returned to work.

“He’s held a licence for four or five years.

“Mr Lamont knows that area very well, his parents still stay there.

“It was an elderly neighbour of his parents. She came out between two parked cars.”

Lamont, of Caledonia Street in Montrose, was disqualified from driving and will be sentenced on January 16 once reports have been prepared.

City centre chaos

A dangerous driver jailed for a dramatic police chase through Tayside caused a six-car smash a day after she was released on bail pending an appeal. Katie Reid was barely out of prison when she wreaked havoc in Perth city centre, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake.

Reluctant witness

Abusive husband Robert Hoey, 52, tore out clumps of his wife’s hair, throttled her with his knee and repeatedly punched her.

On another occasion, he threatened her with a heavy Himalayan salt lamp, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour between July 9 and September 12 this year.

Prosecutor Bill Kermode said the woman had been a reluctant witness and was not in favour of the court imposing a non-harassment order.

On the evening of September 12, the court heard, the couple had argued and Hoey ended up on the floor after either falling or being pushed from bed.

Mr Kermode said: “He got up and lunged forward, grabbing the complainer by the neck and held her against the bed.

“He then moved his knee across her neck and choked her with it.

“With his free hand, he punched her on the head several times.”

Police were called and found the woman in a state of distress with visible swelling to the side of her face and clumps of her hair had been pulled out.

On an earlier occasion, he had gone forehead-to-forehead with his wife, pushed her down and brandished a Himalayan salt lamp above her.

Representing himself in the dock, first offender Hoey said: “I’m disgusted at myself. I love my wife.”

He said he is now researching a possible ADHD diagnosis and hopes to understand “how certain things happened and why triggers occurred”.

He wept as he told the court: “It will never, ever happen again. I just want to say I’m sorry.”

Sheriff William Wood told him: “Clearly these are disturbing incidents.”

Hoey, of Eriskay Place, Perth, was placed on supervision for two years.

The sheriff did not impose a non-harassment order.

Jealous wife

A woman who carried out a violent early morning street assault in Forfar while telling her victim: “You think you can f***ing sleep with my man?” must pay her victim hundreds of pounds in compensation. Jealous mum Ruth Smith was previously found guilty of injuring her victim in the assault in May.

Green manager ban

A manager at a Perth-based green energy firm has been ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for a year after an expletive-filled rant in her garden.

Richard Hearden pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his former partner at an address in Milnathort.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Hearden – business development manager at Green Highland -and his wife had been married for 17 years but separated in April.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said the woman had been at home on the evening of May 24, celebrating exam results.

At one point, a man attended to deliver a bouquet of flowers.

“As the complainer thanked the person for the gift, she was alarmed to see the accused entering the garden,” the prosecutor said.

Hearden demanded: “Who’s this you’re going about with now?”

Mr Kermode said: “He went on to berate the complainer with a onslaught of offensive language.

“Concerned that things might escalate, she called 999.”

The court heard the ex-wife “would welcome” a non-harassment order.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said his client had been hoping to reunite with his partner but was surprised to see her receiving flowers from a third party.

“He is deeply remorseful,” he said.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Hearden: “This sort of behaviour is unacceptable, particularly on a day that should have been a celebration.”

Hearden, of Liddell Place, Chapelton of Elsick, Aberdeenshire, was fined £300 and ordered not to contact or approach his ex for 12 months.

