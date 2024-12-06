Kirkcaldy doctor convicted of domestic abuse fled to Iraq ‘because he was scared of going to Scottish jail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy doctor convicted of domestic abuse fled to Iraq ‘because he was scared of going to Scottish jail’

Dr Ammar Alrahow, who worked at the town's Victoria Hospital, has now been struck off.

By Neil Henderson
Dr Ammar Alrahow.
Former doctor Ammar Alrahow. Image: DC Thomson

A Kirkcaldy doctor convicted of domestic abuse says he fled to Iraq because he was scared of going to a Scottish jail.

Ammar Alrahow, who had worked as a urologist at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy since 2010, was convicted of a domestic abuse charge in September 2023.

He was also found guilty of two breaches of bail conditions.

Now, following a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing into his conduct, Alrahow has been struck off as a doctor.

A report into the MPTS hearing said that following his conviction, the shamed medic agreed to hand in his Irish passport.

Ammar Alrahow worked at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, he then fled to Iraq using his Iraqi travel documents before he could be sentenced.

His actions triggered a further warrant for his arrest, which is still outstanding.

The doctor qualified at the University of Mosul in Iraq in 1987 and came to the UK in 2008.

He settled in Fife in 2010 taking up a position at Victoria Hospital.

Alrahow denied that he was unfit to practise as a doctor at the MPTS hearing, despite his conviction.

Shamed doctor appeared by video link despite Scottish arrest warrant

Appearing by video link, Alrahow told the panel he fled to Iraq because he feared he would be at risk of being “physically and psychologically abused” if he went to prison in Scotland.

Furthermore, he claimed his decision to flee the UK came after advice he received from friends and family to “leave the country”.

The MPTS tribunal acknowledged testimonials from colleagues and previous unblemished professional record.

However, it ruled that Alrahow’s fitness to practise was impaired because of his criminal conviction and further misconduct regarding bail.

It said: “The tribunal determined that an immediate order of suspension is necessary to protect confidence in the medical profession and is in the wider public interest.”

An immediate 28-day suspension order was imposed to allow Alrahow the right to appeal.

The MPTS also confirmed the removal of Dr Alrahow from the General Medical Council register with immediate effect.

