Wednesday court round-up — Grubby pervert’s ‘itchy boils’

A grubby pervert who performed a solo sex act at a Perth park in front of three children has been placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Colin Grieve was spotted in broad daylight with his hands down his shorts at the city’s North Inch.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 42-year-old was challenged by horrified mums who were at the park with their kids aged 11, nine and three.

When questioned by police, Grieve said he had been scratching himself after a recent shave.

He told cops: “I’ve got itchy boils.”

Grieve, of Primrose Crescent, Perth, returned to the dock for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of public indecency on April 22 2020 – just days into the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The court heard a psychiatrist assessment that had been called for was not ready but Sheriff Alison McKay said because of another pre-sentencing report prepared by social workers, it was not necessary.

She said the “very detailed” report considered the issue of a possible compulsory treatment order.

The sheriff told Grieve: “You will be admonished but you need to be aware you will be subject to the notification requirements for five years.”

Cannabis farmer jailed

A second cannabis farmer who entered the UK illegally to convert rural Angus cottages into a £270k drug den has been jailed. Convicted drug trafficker Renato Kaloti paid to be brought into Britain in the back of a lorry and tended to illicit crops worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in a remote cottage near the Sidlaw Hills.

£10k raid and heroin find

A Montrose addict stole almost £10k of computer kit from a 4×4 just a week before police caught him with a heroin haul worth four figures.

Mark Dunsmore, 32, was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to five charges.

He admitted that on February 4 last year, he entered an insecure Land Rover parked on Market Street in Montrose and stole electronics, documents and three sets of car keys.

The court heard his £9,900 haul included an iPad, jump leads and a Nanocom computer and was never recovered.

One week later, police were called to Lower Hall Street in Montrose and traced Dunsmore inside.

They found a bag containing 27.5g of brown powder in open view on a mattress in the living room.

The powder was heroin cut with paracetamol and caffeine and was worth between £600 and £1,100.

When he was taken to West Bell Street HQ, he was abusive to police and kicked two officers.

Sheriff Paul Ralph jailed Dunsmore for two years and said: “It gives you a clean slate. Something’s got to change, use the help.”

Remarking on his own criminal record, Dunsmore told the sheriff: “It’s shocking.”

One day away

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars for carrying out a brutal assault in Perth Prison the day before he was due to be released. Liam Russell admitted the attack on a “bullying” inmate in March.

Drug-driver mechanic

A repeat drug-driving mechanic from Fife has been banned from the road for three years.

Euan Baxter appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess cannabis (2.6mics/ 2) on April 4 last year on the A92 between Balfarg and New Inn.

Solicitor Martin McGuire said: “He is in full time employment, ironically as a mechanic.”

The court heard the 24-year-old, of Ashludie Place in Kirkcaldy, accrued an identical conviction two years ago.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear fined Baxter £640 altogether and disqualified him from driving for three years.

At peace with prison

A Dundee lottery winner who blew his fortune and turned to drug-dealing has made “peace” with the fact he will spend more than five years in prison. Jack Tanbini, 28, was handed the sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh after being caught by police keeping more than £150,000 of cocaine at his home in the city.

Pervert jailed

Jordan Jones from Rosyth was jailed at the High Court in Inverness for eight years for sexual abuse committed against three male children and one adult male.

Jones’ offending took place between 2010 and 2024 in several areas including Rosyth, the Outer Hebrides, Dunfermline and South Queensferry.

One boy was just 12 when the abuse began. Other victims were 13 to 16.

Detective Constable Karen Nairn said: “Jones is a sexual predator who preyed on children and abused them in the most horrific way.

“I can only hope that today they take some comfort knowing their abuser is behind bars as they continue to move forward with their lives.”

