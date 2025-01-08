St Johnstone move to reassure fans over January signings as board insists ‘no one has given up on the season’

St Johnstone have moved to reassure worried supporters that securing January signings remains the club’s top priority.

In a message to fans, the club’s board of directors have addressed mounting concerns after the first week of the transfer window saw two players depart, with no new arrivals to boost manager Simo Valakari’s already thin squad.

After Saturday’s painful loss to Dundee, a number of supporters gathered outside the main entrance at McDiarmid Park to express their dissatisfaction with the situation the club finds itself in.

Now, less than 24 hours after Saints’ first January recruit – goalkeeper Andy Fisher – was confirmed, club chiefs have issued a statement aimed at easing fan fears and insisting funds for new signings have been ring-fenced – and boosted by the termination of Lewis Neilson and Kyle Cameron’s loan deals.

It said: “There is no sense in sugar-coating it: the recent results have been disappointing. While we, like you, are extremely frustrated by this, we want to assure you that no one at the club has given up on the season.

“Led by Simo (Valakari) and Gus (MacPherson), the football department is working relentlessly to improve the squad during this transfer window. We have earmarked funds to be spent on strengthening the team and that figure has increased further with recent loan terminations.

“Simo and Gus have held productive discussions with numerous skilled and dynamic players, who we believe will contribute to both this season and future campaigns. We are excited to strengthen our squad further.

“As soon as we are able, we will share further details of other transfers. However, it is important to note that we are not the only club pursuing these players. While the process may seem slower than we’d like, please know that it remains our top priority.

“Simo and our players have our full support. They are training hard, giving everything to turn our fortunes around.

“Additionally, CEO and interim chairman, Francis Smith, alongside all the dedicated staff at McDiarmid Park, are working tirelessly to improve the club’s business operations, ensuring we generate the revenue necessary to continue bringing in the talent we need – now and in the future.

“Lastly, we want to express our deepest gratitude to you, our supporters. Your time, attention, financial investment and energy mean the world to us. The passion and dedication you show, even in difficult times, does not go unnoticed. You are the lifeblood of St Johnstone FC and we are immensely thankful for your unwavering support.

“We are a proud, family-oriented club and, like any family, we are at our strongest when united in pursuit of the same goal. Right now, that goal is simple: getting back to winning games on the pitch.

“Rest assured, everyone on the board and at the club shares this objective. Each of us has a role to play and together we have a great chance of climbing the table.

“Thank you again for your continued support.

“One Club, One City, One Community.”

Saints sit eight points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, with a tricky-looking Sunday trip to face Rangers at Ibrox next up.