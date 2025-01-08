Perthshire’s Old Manse of Blair added to prestigious Michelin Guide 2025

The team at The Old Manse of Blair, a luxury boutique hotel and restaurant, are over the moon to be included in the 2025 Michelin Guide.

At the helm of its celebrated kitchen is award-winning Chef Scott Davies, whose creative flair and reverence for local ingredients have captivated palates and critics alike.

Drawing inspiration from the bounty of Scotland, Scott, a runner-up on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013, and his team craft dishes that are innovative and deeply rooted in tradition.

Foraging from Scotland’s larder

From freshly foraged herbs and vegetables to sustainably sourced meats and seafood, every plate at The Old Manse of Blair is a blend of nature, artistry, and passion.

“Being included in the Michelin Guide is an extraordinary honour,” said Anne MacDonald, owner and managing director of The Old Manse of Blair.

“It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We are committed to delivering unforgettable dining experiences, and this accolade inspires us to continue raising the bar.”

What did the inspectors say?

The Michelin Guide inspectors highlighted the restaurant’s “Scottish to the core” approach.

They applauded the innovative use of local ingredients and the warm, relaxed ambiance that defines the dining experience.

Exceptional service, paired with an intimate and elegant setting, further solidified the restaurant’s place among the culinary elite.

This recognition not only celebrates the restaurant but also positions The Old Manse of Blair as a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Will there be stars?

Situated on a private estate, this five-star boutique hotel offers more than just exquisite meals. Guests can enjoy a variety of luxurious accommodation and stunning Highland views.

We now await the results of the The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2025 in Glasgow on February 10th.

After retaining the Michelin star in his last role as head chef of The Three Chimneys, Scott Davies is surely hoping to bring one home to his new Perthshire home.