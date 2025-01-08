Perthshire’s Old Manse of Blair added to prestigious Michelin Guide 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire’s Old Manse of Blair added to prestigious Michelin Guide 2025

The Old Manse of Blair, whose restaurant is led by award-winning chef Scott Davies, has reached a glittering new milestone, earning a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2025.

By Rachel Mcconachie
Chef Scott Davies stands outside The Old Manse of Blair's slate grey door which has a white surround and a red festive wreath,
Chef Scott Davies at The Old Manse of Blair, Blair Atholl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The team at The Old Manse of Blair, a luxury boutique hotel and restaurant, are over the moon to be included in the 2025 Michelin Guide.

At the helm of its celebrated kitchen is award-winning Chef Scott Davies, whose creative flair and reverence for local ingredients have captivated palates and critics alike.

Scott Davies' smoked trout with forest flavours has 3 slices of pink smoked trout topped with a thin sliver of mushroom, bright orange caviar, green fir and parsley mayo, brown fried Jerusalem artichoke slices that have curled up and fresh green sorrel leaves.
Scott Davies’ Trout and forest flavours dish. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Drawing inspiration from the bounty of Scotland, Scott, a runner-up on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013, and his team craft dishes that are innovative and deeply rooted in tradition.

Foraging from Scotland’s larder

From freshly foraged herbs and vegetables to sustainably sourced meats and seafood, every plate at The Old Manse of Blair is a blend of nature, artistry, and passion.

Rachel smiles as she tastes a glass of the tea.
Rachel enjoys a glass of the broth and tea infusion. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Being included in the Michelin Guide is an extraordinary honour,” said Anne MacDonald, owner and managing director of The Old Manse of Blair.

“It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We are committed to delivering unforgettable dining experiences, and this accolade inspires us to continue raising the bar.”

What did the inspectors say?

The Michelin Guide inspectors highlighted the restaurant’s “Scottish to the core” approach.

They applauded the innovative use of local ingredients and the warm, relaxed ambiance that defines the dining experience.

The Orangery restaurant is classy and stylish at The Old Manse of Blair. It has grey seats and pine coloured tables and a large statement ceiling light comprised of many deer antlers.
The Orangery restaurant will be extended in 2025 to create double the number of covers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Exceptional service, paired with an intimate and elegant setting, further solidified the restaurant’s place among the culinary elite.

This recognition not only celebrates the restaurant but also positions The Old Manse of Blair as a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Will there be stars?

Situated on a private estate, this five-star boutique hotel offers more than just exquisite meals. Guests can enjoy a variety of luxurious accommodation and stunning Highland views.

The Old Manse of Blair. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

We now await the results of the The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2025 in Glasgow on February 10th.

After retaining the Michelin star in his last role as head chef of The Three Chimneys, Scott Davies is surely hoping to bring one home to his new Perthshire home.

