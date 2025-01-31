Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Hasta la vista, baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Hasta la vista, baby

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling Sheriff Court.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Stirling motorcyclist drove on the pavement, past children, as he attempted to evade police.

Adam Savage was “having a shot” of someone else’s off-road vehicle when he failed to stop for pursuing officers.

The 20-year-old drove the vehicle over the pavement and through bollards, in close proximity to pedestrians, Stirling Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald said: “At around 4.30pm police officers were on mobile patrol when a vehicle came to their attention.

“It was a black officer-road style motorbike which came from Haig Avenue on to Macpherson Drive.

“The rider turned towards the police vehicle and both officers were able to identify the accused.

“At that time they had reason to stop the vehicle so they indicated with their emergency equipment.

“The accused failed to stop and turned onto Ivanhoe Place.

“He thereafter rolled over the footpath, through bollards where members of the public were standing. This included children.”

The prosecutor said: “He drove onto Drip Road and was lost to sight.”

She added that later checks revealed Savage had no insurance.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, said Savage had been given a loan of the vehicle.

He said: “It was a friend’s motorcycle.

“It was off-road style but was able to be lawfully used on the roads.

“He had been given a shot of it.

“He came to the notice of police as he had no helmet. “

He added that the pavement that Savage drove on had previously been a through road but had been closed off with bollards.

Savage, of Hazelbank Gardens, admitted driving carelessly on streets in the city on July 4 last year.

He further admitted driving without insurance.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton fined Savage £500 and imposed six penalty points on his licence.

Climate change protester in court

A Stirling man is facing jail after admitting that his part in a climate change protest at a fuel distribution depot put the public in danger.

Lewis Conroy, 23, and two fellow protestors from England, Jack Rennie, 31, from Sussex, and Gregory Sculthorpe, 38, from Doncaster, climbed onto facilities at the Ineos plant in Grangemouth, Stirlingshire, and chained themselves to pipework there.

Police officers watch as protesters from This Is Rigged sit on top of an oil tanker at the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth, Fife in Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023. Image: PA

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that the trio refused to descend despite repeated requests from police and plant employees.

Their actions risked causing damage to the pipes and the discharge of hazardous substances, exposing the public to the risk of injury and harm.

Hasta la vista, baby

Sci-fi classic The Terminator was invoked in court this week, in the case of Callander man Samuel Leach.

The 34-year-old is on a structured deferred sentence for an outburst at The Crags Hotel on August 30 last year.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at venue, and during a journey to Falkirk police station.

The court heard he used homophobic and transphobic language.

Leach, of Findlas Gardens, heaped praise on Sheriff Derek Hamilton for giving him a second chance, telling him: “You’re genuine, mate.”

He added: “Unlike the ending of The Terminator, I’ll no be back.”

The sheriff responded: “Well, you have to come back – in three months.”

Leach was told to return to court for a further sentencing hearing in April.

Hotel boss jailed for blaze

An assistant manager who started a fire at his own hotel has been jailed for two years.

Nearly 50 people – eight members of staff and 40 guests including three children – had to be evacuated in the middle of the night as the blaze took hold at the Killin Hotel, in Stirlingshire.

Vimal Verma
Vimal Verma pled guilty to wilful fireraising at the Stirlingshire hotel.

Vimal Verma, live-in assistant operations manager at the hotel, was told by a sheriff that she had read victim impact statements detailing the emotional and psychological damage his actions had caused.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “It must have been terrifying for those escaping. This was a grave offence. I am satisfied there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Jailed for £30 torch theft

A Stirling man has been jailed after stealing a £30 torch from an insecure vehicle.

Andrew O’Neill’s long criminal record was given as the reason for choosing to impose a custodial sentence.

The 40-year-old, of De Moray Court, admitted taking the item on Waterfront Way, Cornton, Stirling, on September 7 last year.

He was sentenced to 13 months behind bars.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The High Court in Edinburgh
Remorseless dad who raped 16-year-old in Perthshire with his son is jailed
Mathew Mclean
Jail for Coupar Angus sex attacker who preyed on woman while she slept next…
Cocaine in plastic package sprinkled on black background. Illustration of illegal drug substances, narcotics; Shutterstock ID 2476510351; purchase_order: Tele ; job: Front
Super-ASBOs for Dundee dealers who whinged about impact of Covid
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge
Simon Ferguson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe
Neil Rodgers was placed on the sex offenders register.
Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Sabotaging the family unit
Kyle McLachlan. Image: DCT Media
Death-crash motorist who killed Dundee postal worker asks for driving ban to be lifted
Gemma Masterton. Image: Facebook
Fife crack addict jailed for one-woman crimewave
Styx nightclub, Glenrothes.
Clubber knocked out and scarred for life after one-punch attack at Glenrothes nightspot