Allan Campbell: The Toulon teen who built his own gym and helped ultimate underdogs to EPL promised land

Jim Goodwin has described the capture of Allan Campbell as “a coup” after the Scotland international became Dundee United’s third January signing.

The former Motherwell hero has penned a contract until the end of the season after his loan spell at Charlton Athletic was annulled, allowing for his release following three-and-a-half years with Luton Town.

Campbell could make his United debut against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Courier Sport tells his story so far.

Campbell’s dawn at Fir Park

One of Motherwell’s most impactful academy graduates of recent years, Campbell played 160 times for the Steelmen, helping them reach the 2017/18 Scottish Cup and League Cup finals – the latter inspired by a rampant Louis Moult.

However, they lost both Hampden showpieces to Celtic.

Campbell was a similarly pivotal cog in the Motherwell side that qualified for Europe in 2019/20 – a feat he could emulate with the Tangerines this term – and would subsequently face Glentoran, Colaraine and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Toulon experience

Campbell was part of the Scotland U/21 squad that impressed in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, one of the most prestigious youth competitions in the world.

Scot Gemmill’s side reached the semi-final, sweeping aside South Korea and hosts France along the way to tee up a mouth-watering clash with England in the last-four.

Campbell was a mainstay of that side, alongside current United ace Glenn Middleton and full internationalists such as Ryan Porteous, Oliver Burke and eventual Player of the Tournament Billy Gilmour.

His tireless summer showings came despite playing 37 games for the Steelmen during the 2017/18 season.

The Auld Enemy ultimately ran out 3-1 winners, with current Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah bagging a brace.

Grafting in a home-made gym

Often cited as one of the most diligent professionals at Motherwell, Campbell readily admitted that he “lived in the gym” during the enforced shut-down brought about by the Covid pandemic…his home-made gym.

With motivational quotes from Michael Jordan and a plethora of equipment squeezed into his garage space, Campbell was determined to ensure he didn’t miss a beat in his development.

“As a person, I’ve always wanted to be the best I can be,” Campbell told a video feature produced by Motherwell. “I’ve always been competitive, and my main goal and dream was to be a footballer.

“I live with the fact that, when I stop, I never want to look back and say, “if only I’d done that, this might have happened”.

“I want to do the best I can; now. If that means coming in a bit earlier, making my own gym or just eating right, then that can give me the best rewards.”

Scotland debut

Campbell’s burgeoning rise was underlined when he earned his Scotland debut.

A star through the youth ranks, the combative midfielder was afforded a spot in the senior set-up by boss Steve Clarke in June 2022. Still only 23 years of age, he climbed from the bench in Yerevan to feature in a 4-1 Nations League win over Armenia.

In doing so, he emulated his boyhood hero, Motherwell legend James McFadden.

“Faddy has always been so supportive of me and I am sure that he will be delighted for me that I have now made my full Scotland debut,” Campbell told the Scottish Sun in the aftermath of his debut.

“He was always the guy I wanted to emulate by playing for Scotland.”

Derby heroics and promotion glory at Luton Town

Joining Luton Town in 2021, he shrugged off a nasty injury set-back – suffering ankle ligament damage following a challenge by Blackburn’s Darragh Lenihan – to become a mainstay in his maiden campaign at Kenilworth Road.

He notched four goals in 39 appearances and walked away with Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year at the club’s annual awards.

Personal plaudits were replaced by collective glory in 2022/23 as the Hatters achieved an unlikely promotion to the English Premier League via a dramatic playoff final win over Coventry. Campbell played 47 times.

Along the way, he notched a memorable derby strike in a victory over fierce foes Watford.

However, as can often be the case, promotion necessitated upheaval and a signing spree. It became apparent Campbell would not be part of the plans as the likes of Ross Barkley and Albert Lokonga arrived.

He spent 2023/24 on loan with Millwall, enduring maddening achilles and ankle injuries, before being farmed out to Charlton first the first half of this term to limited effect.

Campbell returns north with a career to revive.

What does the future hold?

Goodwin has made no secret of the fact he would have happily tabled a longer term contract.

However, the stars didn’t align.

United’s budget for next season isn’t confirmed, so are in no position to green-light significant outlays for a two- or three-year period until their final Premiership position is more clear.

Meanwhile, Campbell and his representatives are solely concerned with gaining regular football for the remainder of the campaign; the chance to rediscover his mojo while, yes, putting himself in the shop window.

United fought off competition from several suitors in Scotland for Campbell’s signature – including one rival in the race for continental qualification.

They will probably need to do so again if the player shows even a fraction of the ability he did at Motherwell. It may be even tougher, should he really impress.

However, a successful stint at Tannadice may just put the Tangerines in the box-seat.