Dundee’s plan for ‘talented’ Victor Lopez and reason behind ‘Chespi’ nickname revealed

Dundee are already excited about new loan capture Victor Lopez.

However, Tony Docherty says the Dark Blues will take their time with ‘Chespi’ as he beds into his new environment.

The Mexican midfielder has impressed in his short time in training and is targeting a Dundee debut on Saturday at home to Hearts.

The 21-year-old was described as a “sensation” in his early appearances for Monterrey, scoring three times in 15 top-flight appearances in 2023/24.

However, a move to partner club Queretaro didn’t work out as planned and now the Dark Blues are the beneficiaries.

Career

An injury crisis at Monterrey gave Lopez his first-team chance, making his debut on July 2, 2023, at Atletico San Luis.

His first goal would come at Club Tijuana, a “special feeling” for the player after a thumping header.

His next appearance brought another goal at home to Necaxa in a 3-0 win and he finished off the season with a goal in a 90-minute performance against Cruz Azul.

Chespi also featured three times as a sub in Rayados’ run to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup – the North American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

He featured in big wins over Guatemalan outfit Comunicaciones in round one and played 10 minutes alongside Dundee team-mate Cesar Garza in a win over Inter Miami in the quarter-finals – facing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the process.

However, despite his promising start, Lopez would be moved on to Queretaro, a side battling it out near the bottom of the Mexican top flight.

He played just three times in the first half of this season, scoring once, and is now aiming to make more of a mark at Dundee.

Nickname

Lopez arrives in Scotland with the nickname ‘Chespi’.

It comes from the Spanish word ‘chispi’ which means ‘spark’.

Lopez’s grandfather called him that because he’s the spark of light in his family.

Dundee plan

Lopez has signed with Dundee until next January.

And the Dark Blues plan to take time with his integration into the first-team squad.

Manager Tony Docherty is keen to follow the same blueprint as he did with another talented loan signing, Seun Adewumi.

The Austria U/21 international has lit up the Scottish Premiership at times this season and has a bright future ahead of him.

It did, though, take time for Adewumi to cement his first team place and Docherty plans to take it easy with Lopez in the early days.

“What I’ve seen from him in training, he’s such a talented player. We just need to get him up to speed,” the Dundee boss said.

“A bit similar to what we did with Seun Adewumi.

“He’s a left-footed, really technical, really good footballer.

“He strengthens us in the forwards area of the pitch.

“There’s a real acceptance there that we’ve got another strong, strong player in the building.”