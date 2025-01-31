Dundee’s plan for ‘talented’ Victor Lopez and reason behind ‘Chespi’ nickname revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s plan for ‘talented’ Victor Lopez and reason behind ‘Chespi’ nickname revealed

The Mexican could make his Dark Blues debut against Hearts on Saturday.

Dundee loan star Victor Lopez is aiming to make an impact. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are already excited about new loan capture Victor Lopez.

However, Tony Docherty says the Dark Blues will take their time with ‘Chespi’ as he beds into his new environment.

The Mexican midfielder has impressed in his short time in training and is targeting a Dundee debut on Saturday at home to Hearts.

The 21-year-old was described as a “sensation” in his early appearances for Monterrey, scoring three times in 15 top-flight appearances in 2023/24.

However, a move to partner club Queretaro didn’t work out as planned and now the Dark Blues are the beneficiaries.

Career

An injury crisis at Monterrey gave Lopez his first-team chance, making his debut on July 2, 2023, at Atletico San Luis.

His first goal would come at Club Tijuana, a “special feeling” for the player after a thumping header.

Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Dundee loanee Victor Lopez celebrates a goal for Monterrey. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

His next appearance brought another goal at home to Necaxa in a 3-0 win and he finished off the season with a goal in a 90-minute performance against Cruz Azul.

Chespi also featured three times as a sub in Rayados’ run to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup – the North American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

He featured in big wins over Guatemalan outfit Comunicaciones in round one and played 10 minutes alongside Dundee team-mate Cesar Garza in a win over Inter Miami in the quarter-finals – facing Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the process.

However, despite his promising start, Lopez would be moved on to Queretaro, a side battling it out near the bottom of the Mexican top flight.

He played just three times in the first half of this season, scoring once, and is now aiming to make more of a mark at Dundee.

Nickname

Victor Lopez of Monterrey takes on Inter Miami
Victor Lopez takes on Inter Miami as Monterrey won in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Lopez arrives in Scotland with the nickname ‘Chespi’.

It comes from the Spanish word ‘chispi’ which means ‘spark’.

Lopez’s grandfather called him that because he’s the spark of light in his family.

Dundee plan

Lopez has signed with Dundee until next January.

And the Dark Blues plan to take time with his integration into the first-team squad.

Manager Tony Docherty is keen to follow the same blueprint as he did with another talented loan signing, Seun Adewumi.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
Seun Adewumi has been a star for Dundee this season. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

The Austria U/21 international has lit up the Scottish Premiership at times this season and has a bright future ahead of him.

It did, though, take time for Adewumi to cement his first team place and Docherty plans to take it easy with Lopez in the early days.

“What I’ve seen from him in training, he’s such a talented player. We just need to get him up to speed,” the Dundee boss said.

“A bit similar to what we did with Seun Adewumi.

“He’s a left-footed, really technical, really good footballer.

“He strengthens us in the forwards area of the pitch.

“There’s a real acceptance there that we’ve got another strong, strong player in the building.”

