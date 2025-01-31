Property Dundee flat with unspoiled views of Tay Road Bridge for sale The City Quay apartment is on the market for offers over £210,000. By Finn Nixon January 31 2025, 1:06pm January 31 2025, 1:06pm Share Dundee flat with unspoiled views of Tay Road Bridge for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5172890/dundee-flat-views-tay-road-bridge-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat overlooks the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A Dundee apartment with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bridge has gone on the market. The property on West Victoria Dock Road is located in the City Quay development and has private parking. It has a large living room, which includes a south-facing balcony. This looks out onto the nearby road bridge and provides stunning views across the River Tay towards Fife. The apartment is in City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate There are views over the Tay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The flats at City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The flat has an open-plan living room and kitchen, with built-in appliances and a fireplace. Doors from here lead out to the balcony and flood the room with light. The two spacious double bedrooms benefit from built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom includes an en-suite shower room, while there is a separate family bathroom. There are also more storage cupboards in the hallway. The spacious living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The living room is open-plan. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Doors to the balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The south-facing balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate A dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Another room is currently used as an office. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The en-suite shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate The family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate Rosie Fraser Real Estate is marketing the West Victoria Dock Road property for offers over £210,000. Further along the river, another waterfront apartment with views of the rail bridge is also on the market. And a former bank in the city is up for sale for £65,000.
