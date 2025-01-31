Dundee flat with unspoiled views of Tay Road Bridge for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee flat with unspoiled views of Tay Road Bridge for sale

The City Quay apartment is on the market for offers over £210,000.

By Finn Nixon
The flat overlooks the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The flat overlooks the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A Dundee apartment with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bridge has gone on the market.

The property on West Victoria Dock Road is located in the City Quay development and has private parking.

It has a large living room, which includes a south-facing balcony.

This looks out onto the nearby road bridge and provides stunning views across the River Tay towards Fife.

The apartment is in City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
There are views over the Tay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The flats at City Quay. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The flat has an open-plan living room and kitchen, with built-in appliances and a fireplace.

Doors from here lead out to the balcony and flood the room with light.

The two spacious double bedrooms benefit from built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom includes an en-suite shower room, while there is a separate family bathroom.

There are also more storage cupboards in the hallway.

The spacious living room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The living room is open-plan. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Doors to the balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The south-facing balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Another room is currently used as an office. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The en-suite shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Rosie Fraser Real Estate is marketing the West Victoria Dock Road property for offers over £210,000.

Further along the river, another waterfront apartment with views of the rail bridge is also on the market.

And a former bank in the city is up for sale for £65,000.

Conversation