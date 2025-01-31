Dundee flat with unspoiled views of Tay Road Bridge for sale

A Dundee apartment with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bridge has gone on the market.

The property on West Victoria Dock Road is located in the City Quay development and has private parking.

It has a large living room, which includes a south-facing balcony.

This looks out onto the nearby road bridge and provides stunning views across the River Tay towards Fife.

The flat has an open-plan living room and kitchen, with built-in appliances and a fireplace.

Doors from here lead out to the balcony and flood the room with light.

The two spacious double bedrooms benefit from built-in wardrobes.

The main bedroom includes an en-suite shower room, while there is a separate family bathroom.

There are also more storage cupboards in the hallway.

Rosie Fraser Real Estate is marketing the West Victoria Dock Road property for offers over £210,000.

