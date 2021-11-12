Is Tesco Express set to open new shop at Dundee railway station?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tesco has sparked speculation that it is set to open a new store inside the Dundee railway station building after initial plans were lodged with the city council.

The retailer has submitted a planning application to put up signs for a Tesco Express outlet at the building, which opened in 2018.

According to the proposals – which contain few details at this stage – the chain is eyeing up a unit directly to the right of the station’s main entrance.

If the move goes ahead, it will become the first business to occupy one of the street-level spaces at the station, more than three years after they were created.

But it is unclear what it would mean for the chain’s existing Express store on Nethergate, a few minutes’ walk away.

The proposed location is also a short distance away from its larger Tesco Extra store at Riverside.

People walking in the area had a mixed response to the idea of Tesco opening the store when asked by The Courier.

Callum Whyte, 23, who works as a barista, said: “I think it’s a good thing to have more shops in the area.

“There might be competition for the nearby Tescos, but hopefully it’s OK.”

Gaming student Ruaridh Howatson, 21, said: “It’ll be good for people coming off the train, especially if they don’t know Dundee well.

“There are Tesco stores nearby though, but I suppose it’ll be great if you’re in a rush.”

Stock worker Kai Edwards, 24, said: “It’s a bit daft as there’s one just down the road.

“It doesn’t make much sense to have another one so close by.”

One visitor to Dundee said: “It’s quite handy for people coming off the train, it’ll be useful for tourists.

“But if these big corporations have such a big presence in the city, it might end up having a negative impact on independent high street shops.”

Tesco closed city centre store in 2019

It has not been confirmed whether Tesco has already secured a lease on the unit, but the retailer has been contacted for comment.

In November 2019, the firm closed its largest city centre store – a Tesco Metro – on Murraygate, after being served notice by landlord Sports Direct.

But it emerged last year that a Metro store could open as part of a retail and housing development just yards away.

Sleeperz already runs a hotel in the upper part of the £38 million station building, while Costa Coffee runs an outlet at platform level in the station itself.

Units at railway station ‘under offer’

According to agent Ryden, which has been marketing the units on behalf of Dundee City Council, the retail site at the centre of Tesco’s application is under offer.

Other units being advertised by the firm include a cafe/bar and office/leisure accommodation – with the latter also said to be under offer.

At the start of 2020, Eros Retail Ltd – which operates locally as Greens of Dundee – pulled out of plans to open a shop inside one of the units.

At the time, the firm hit out at Dundee City Council for a lack of engagement on its plans over the previous three years.

The local authority insisted it was “continuing discussions with parties interested in becoming potential occupants of the units at the railway station” alongside agents Ryden.