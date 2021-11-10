VIDEO: Police investigating as newly-installed COP26 bench set on fire at Dundee’s urban beach By Katy Scott November 10 2021, 9.35pm Updated: November 11 2021, 9.24am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Firefighters tackle dramatic shed fire on Dundee street COP26: Dundee film premiere offers ‘sense of hope’ around Scotland’s journey to net zero, say filmmakers Dundee firefighters attacked at Kirkton bonfire Dundee University expert says listen to poor countries or face COP26 ‘failure’