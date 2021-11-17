A92: Overnight road closures planned during roadworks near Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A section of the A92 near Dundee is set to shut for resurfacing as a fortnight of roadworks are carried out on the busy dual carriageway.

The work starts on Sunday (November 21) and takes place overnight between 7pm and 7am.

The road will be shut at the Panmurefield roundabout for the first four nights of the work.

Other work between Panmurefield and Muirdrum junction – at the B9128 for Carnoustie – will see a convoy system in place during the night.

No work will take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

How will it affect drivers?

The first four nights of roadworks at Panmurefield Roundabout will involve a road closure between 7pm and 7am.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be diverted south from Claypotts junction on to Claypotts Road then east on Monifieth Road.

Motorists will be able to return to the A92 at West Grange Road in Monifieth.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

Access to Balmossie Brae on the north side of Panmurefield roundabout will be maintained on the eastbound carriageway.

During work at all other locations on the route, a 10mph convoy system will be in place.

All restrictions will be removed during the day.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “This resurfacing programme is essential to ensure the continued safe use of these areas on the A92.

“The improvements, funded by Claymore Roads, are part of our long-term A92 road maintenance programme and will help to ensure that the route remains fit for purpose for years to come.

‘Plan journeys in advance’

“To help limit disruption as much as possible, we have planned these works to take place overnight as well as avoiding the busier Friday and Saturday nights.

“However our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We would encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave some extra time for travel and ask them to drive carefully through any traffic management which is in place for their safety.”