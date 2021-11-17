Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A92: Overnight road closures planned during roadworks near Dundee

By Katy Scott
November 17 2021, 2.37pm
Panmurefield roundabout o the A92 will be impacted by the roadworks. Image: Google.

A section of the A92 near Dundee is set to shut for resurfacing as a fortnight of roadworks are carried out on the busy dual carriageway.

The work starts on Sunday (November 21) and takes place overnight between 7pm and 7am.

The road will be shut at the Panmurefield roundabout for the first four nights of the work.

Other work between Panmurefield and Muirdrum junction – at the B9128 for Carnoustie – will see a convoy system in place during the night.

No work will take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

How will it affect drivers?

The first four nights of roadworks at Panmurefield Roundabout will involve a road closure between 7pm and 7am.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be diverted south from Claypotts junction on to Claypotts Road then east on Monifieth Road.

Motorists will be able to return to the A92 at West Grange Road in Monifieth.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

Access to Balmossie Brae on the north side of Panmurefield roundabout will be maintained on the eastbound carriageway.

Traffic will be diverted via Claypotts Road and Monifieth Road.

During work at all other locations on the route, a 10mph convoy system will be in place.

All restrictions will be removed during the day.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “This resurfacing programme is essential to ensure the continued safe use of these areas on the A92.

“The improvements, funded by Claymore Roads, are part of our long-term A92 road maintenance programme and will help to ensure that the route remains fit for purpose for years to come.

‘Plan journeys in advance’

“To help limit disruption as much as possible, we have planned these works to take place overnight as well as avoiding the busier Friday and Saturday nights.

“However our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We would encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance, leave some extra time for travel and ask them to drive carefully through any traffic management which is in place for their safety.”

