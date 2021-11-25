Dundee victim left shaken after assault by ‘one-toothed’ woman and male accomplice

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information after a 36-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed by two people on the Murraygate in Dundee.

The incident, which took place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, left the woman with minor injuries.

The victim was standing on the street when she was approached by a man and a woman who attacked her before stealing her money.

Officers are now on the hunt for her two attackers and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist them.

What did the attackers look like?

The male attacker is described as being 5ft 5in, of slim build, with a long ginger ponytail and short stubble.

He was wearing a dark tammy hat and navy blue tracksuit with a distinct white stripe around the cuffs and base of the jumper.

The female attacker is believed to be the same height, of slim build, with long straight dark hair tied back in a ponytail and only one tooth.

She is described as being in her mid-30s and was wearing a long black puffer jacket with a fur hood.

Police appeal

Constable Fraser Walker said: “The victim was left understandably shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time to get in touch.”

Those with information on the attack should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2908 of November 23 2021.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.