Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee victim left shaken after assault by ‘one-toothed’ woman and male accomplice

By Matteo Bell
November 25 2021, 2.56pm Updated: November 25 2021, 4.28pm
The incident took place on the Murraygate
Murraygate

Police are appealing for information after a 36-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed by two people on the Murraygate in Dundee.

The incident, which took place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, left the woman with minor injuries.

The victim was standing on the street when she was approached by a man and a woman who attacked her before stealing her money.

Officers are now on the hunt for her two attackers and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist them.

What did the attackers look like?

The male attacker is described as being 5ft 5in, of slim build, with a long ginger ponytail and short stubble.

The woman was assaulted on the Murraygate last night.

He was wearing a dark tammy hat and navy blue tracksuit with a distinct white stripe around the cuffs and base of the jumper.

The female attacker is believed to be the same height, of slim build, with long straight dark hair tied back in a ponytail and only one tooth.

Officers in Dundee are appealing for information after a 36-year-old woman was robbed on Murraygate, Dundee around…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Thursday, 25 November 2021

She is described as being in her mid-30s and was wearing a long black puffer jacket with a fur hood.

Police appeal

Constable Fraser Walker said: “The victim was left understandably shaken by the incident.

drugs raid
Police are appealing for information.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time to get in touch.”

Those with information on the attack should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2908 of November 23 2021.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More from The Courier