Storm Arwen: Dundee train services resume after inspection

By James Simpson
November 29 2021, 7.54am Updated: November 29 2021, 12.45pm
ScotRail Dundee Montrose
Travellers at Montrose are unable to travel north

Dundee trains services have now been restored following travel disruption on Monday morning after Storm Arwen.

The line between Dundee and Aberdeen was reopened as engineers worked to clear damage caused during Friday’s winds.

Services had been suspended on the route after the region was battered by winds of more than 90mph.

Network Rail Scotland confirmed the line between Dundee and Aberdeen has now reopened.

They posted on Twitter: “Line checking is now complete and we can safely reopen the line between Aberdeen and Dundee for services to resume.

“Please check with your local operators for specific journey information. Thank you for your patience.”

Meanwhile services on the east coast main line between Scotland and England remain disrupted.

LNER had hoped to resume services south of Edinburgh from 10am, but a fallen tree has been discovered on the route.

The operator has now confirmed the service will not resume to the capital as they had previously hoped.

 

There is separate disruption for services between Perth and Inverness, with ScotRail running replacement buses due to planned engineering works.

Elsewhere, some roads in Perth and Kinross remain blocked due to the effects of Storm Arwen.

On Sunday night it emerged that some properties may remain without power for several days after electricity lines were damaged in the wind.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) on the continuing impacts of Storm Arwen.

Mr Swinney says the severity of the storm over the weekend has created “significant challenges”.

‘Doing everything we can’

Hesaid: “The scale of the damage caused by Storm Arwen is worse than we first feared and as a result our recovery will take longer than anticipated.

“We know this will create significant challenges for communities and households still affected by the storm’s impacts and I want to reassure them we are doing everything we can, liaising with local resilience partnerships, to focus efforts and resources.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

“We have been working closely and at pace with power companies who are maximising efforts to restore services to households currently without power.

“Plans are being put in place for further assistance to respond to the longer than expected recovery and we are concentrating getting power restored for vulnerable people and those who need it most.

“In extremely challenging circumstances we have seen an outstanding response from local resilience partnerships who have been providing vital support to local residents and I would like to thank them for their continuing efforts.”

