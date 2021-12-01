Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Person taken to hospital after incident at Broughty Ferry railway station

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 1 2021, 11.33am Updated: December 1 2021, 1.51pm
Emergency services at the scene.
One person has been taken to hospital after an incident on the railway line in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency services including police and ambulances were called to the train station and the level crossing on Gray Street just before 10.30am on Wednesday.

The nature of the person’s injuries is unclear.

It followed initial reports from ScotRail of trespassers on the railway line.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Broughty Ferry railway station at 10.27am on Wednesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The level crossing was taped off.

“Paramedics also attended, and a person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

At the time of the road closure, one pedestrian said: “There’s quite a lot of police, they’ve taped off the track and closed the whole road.

“It seems to be quite serious. There are people stopping at both ends and staring at all the commotion.

One person was taken from the scene to hospital.

“You can still get through on the pavement and tunnel under the line but the road is closed.”

ScotRail services through the area faced delays and cancellations while the incident was dealt with.

However the operator confirmed just after 11.45am that the line had reopened and services would resume.

