Person taken to hospital after incident at Broughty Ferry railway station

One person has been taken to hospital after an incident on the railway line in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency services including police and ambulances were called to the train station and the level crossing on Gray Street just before 10.30am on Wednesday.

The nature of the person’s injuries is unclear.

It followed initial reports from ScotRail of trespassers on the railway line.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called to Broughty Ferry railway station at 10.27am on Wednesday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, and a person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

At the time of the road closure, one pedestrian said: “There’s quite a lot of police, they’ve taped off the track and closed the whole road.

“It seems to be quite serious. There are people stopping at both ends and staring at all the commotion.

“You can still get through on the pavement and tunnel under the line but the road is closed.”

ScotRail services through the area faced delays and cancellations while the incident was dealt with.

However the operator confirmed just after 11.45am that the line had reopened and services would resume.