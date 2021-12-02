Why were Dundee residents turned away from coronavirus vaccine appointments?

An error occurred. Please try again.

‘Numerous’ people were turned away from their booster jag appointments at the Dundee vaccination centre on Thursday.

Some people over 40 reported being turned away from their Covid vaccine boosters despite being eligible for the third dose under a new guidance.

The booster appointments are currently being offered to those in the 40-49 age range.

The wait between second vaccine and a booster jab has been reduced from six months to three, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the new omicron variant.

But some people in Tayside who attended appointments for boosters were turned away this week.

Newtyle resident Clair Smith and her husband Graham took the morning off work to travel into Dundee for their vaccine appointments.

However, she was turned away due to “legal issues” concerning the changes.

But NHS Tayside confirmed the issue had been resolved as of Thursday afternoon.

Legal issues

Clair said: “I booked the booster for myself and my husband on Saturday and our appointment was on Thursday at 9.20am at the old Zara on the High Street.

“We’re beyond the 24 weeks since our second jag and in the age range – I’m 47 and my husband is 48.”

Clair said she had no issues booking the appointment online and received a confirmation email that morning.

“When I got there, the nurse checked my details and asked whether I wanted a flu vaccine too,” she said.

“But then I was informed there had been a problem and the nurse couldn’t administer the vaccine unless I was a vulnerable adult.

“By that point I had my sleeve rolled up and I was waiting in the booth.

“How had that not been addressed before now?”

She added: “The team leader explained that legally they couldn’t administer the vaccine today because the paper work hadn’t been signed off yet.

“But how will we know when it’s legal?

“There has been this huge call to action by the Scottish government, yet we were turned away when we tried to get the booster.”

Clair spoke to the nurse about her frustrations, who said they had been forced to turn away “numerous” people just that morning for the same reason.

‘Abusive people’

She said: “The nurse said it’s been an absolute nightmare for them.

“They’ve had to turn away so many people and some people had been abusive, they have been getting death threats.

“For them its bad enough as it is, never mind this added pressure.

“It’s inconvenient for us but it’s exceptionally frustrating for them.”

Clair said she was contacted by officials at the vaccine centre later that day, who confirmed the legal issues had been resolved.

She was able to return that afternoon for the booster jag.

➡ 40+

➡ 16+ with health condition

➡ 16+ unpaid carer

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologised in parliament on Thursday, after people were encouraged to get boosters as soon as possible, before being turned away.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We are aware a very small number of people in the 40 to 49 age group who attended for their vaccination appointment this morning at the Dundee vaccination centre were incorrectly advised and turned away.

“This was an isolated incident and we have contacted these people directly to apologise and rebook their appointment.

“Anyone who is aged over 40, or in a previous risk group, can now book their booster appointment 12 weeks after their second dose here or by calling the national helpline on 0800 030 8013.”

Who is eligible for a booster vaccine?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination Information (JCVI) said on Monday all over 18s should get a booster following the rise of the Omicron strain.

The interval between second doses of Covid vaccine and booster jags has also been shortened from six months to three months.

Those who are severely immunosuppressed will be offered a fourth dose, and 12 to 15-year-olds will be invited for a second dose.

NHS Tayside confirmed people aged 18 to 39 will be invited to book their boosters over the coming weeks.

It’s likely this will be through the online portal.