PODCAST: Dundee and St Johnstone provide sharp Dens Park contrast

The mood in the Dundee and St Johnstone camps couldn’t be more different after Wednesday night’s triumph for the Dark Blues and depressing defeat for the Perth men.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether the home side should now be raising their sights and if the visitors can get to the January transfer window without serious damage being done.

Also on the agenda is Dundee United’s squad depth, or the lack of it, and Tony Asghar’s statement.

