Police find empty rifle magazine on Dundee street – and take it to lost property

Police say an empty rifle magazine found on a Dundee street has been taken in as “lost property”.

Officers were called to Pitfour Street on Monday after receiving a report that part of a gun had been found.

A magazine is an ammunition storage and feeding device for a repeating firearm.

Anyone who owns a firearm or shotgun in Scotland must have a firearms certificate, which is granted by Police Scotland.

Without one, possessing, buying or acquiring one is an offence.

Shock at ‘bizarre’ find

Pitfour Street resident Connor Midwood, 22, noticed the police on his street and was confused to learn the reason for their visit.

He said: “I noticed the police sitting on my street and saw officers coming in and out of a block of flats.

“I was really shocked to hear it was for an empty rifle magazine. I’m not sure if it was actually found on my street or just by one of the other residents who found it elsewhere.

“I’m quite confused as to how something like that ended up just on a street anyway, it makes you wonder where it came from. It’s very bizarre.”

Logged as ‘lost property’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property in Pitfour Street, Dundee, around 9.50am on Monday following a report of an empty rifle magazine being found in a street.

“The magazine has been collected by officers.”

The spokesperson added that the item would be logged as “lost property”.

An investigation was launched earlier this year after a firearm was found in an area of woods in Scone.