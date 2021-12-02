Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Police find empty rifle magazine on Dundee street – and take it to lost property

By Amie Flett
December 2 2021, 4.52pm
Police sized an empty rifle magazine on Pitfour Street in Dundee and have logged it as lost property.
Police say an empty rifle magazine found on a Dundee street has been taken in as “lost property”.

Officers were called to Pitfour Street on Monday after receiving a report that part of a gun had been found.

A magazine is an ammunition storage and feeding device for a repeating firearm.

Anyone who owns a firearm or shotgun in Scotland must have a firearms certificate, which is granted by Police Scotland.

Without one, possessing, buying or acquiring one is an offence.

Shock at ‘bizarre’ find

Pitfour Street resident Connor Midwood, 22, noticed the police on his street and was confused to learn the reason for their visit.

He said: “I noticed the police sitting on my street and saw officers coming in and out of a block of flats.

Police on Pitfour Street on Monday morning.

“I was really shocked to hear it was for an empty rifle magazine. I’m not sure if it was actually found on my street or just by one of the other residents who found it elsewhere.

“I’m quite confused as to how something like that ended up just on a street anyway, it makes you wonder where it came from. It’s very bizarre.”

Logged as ‘lost property’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property in Pitfour Street, Dundee, around 9.50am on Monday following a report of an empty rifle magazine being found in a street.

“The magazine has been collected by officers.”

The spokesperson added that the item would be logged as “lost property”.

An investigation was launched earlier this year after a firearm was found in an area of woods in Scone.

