Dundee companies to provide 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 8 2021, 1.03pm Updated: December 8 2021, 1.55pm
Dundee homeless christmas meals
George Jarron, from Scott Brothers, Ken Linton, manager at Dundee & Angus Foodbank, and Alisdair Smith from Doorstep Glass Recycling.

Two Dundee businesses are teaming up to provide 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need.

The hot dinners, funded by donations from customers of Doorstep Glass Recycling, will be delivered by butchers Scott Brothers.

The recycling start-up, which collects glass from customers’ homes, is a strong supporter of local foodbanks, committing a percentage of all profits to Trussell Trust facilities in Dundee and Perth and Kinross as well as Storehouse St Andrews.

Ken Linton of Dundee and Angus Foodbank said Christmas can be a particularly tough time for some and the donations will be hugely helpful.

Dundee charities
Scott Brothers delivering meals to people in need.

He said: “It’s difficult for the food bank to operate all year round. The festive period provides its own difficulties and extra stress for so many.

“We are delighted both Scott Brothers and Doorstep Glass Recycling have supported the people in our communities who need that help now.”

The colder weather in the winter can often push those already struggling into deeper poverty due to higher fuel bills.

The cost of gas and electric will likely be even greater this year due to wholesale energy rises.

Danny McAteer, co-founder of Doorstep Glass Recycling, said: “The last few years have been tough for everyone and we are proud, as a community-based business to be able to make a difference to people in need within our local community.

“I would like to thank each and every one of our amazing customers.

“Without you this would not have been possible and this is only year one! We are also so excited to be partnering with Scott Brothers to deliver 1,000 Christmas meals to those who need it most.”

The business was founded earlier this year by Dundee University graduates, Ryan Russell and Danny McAteer.

Brothers Scott and George Jarron owns the butchers.

Increasing subscriptions have allowed the pair to further support foodbanks and launch the Christmas meals project.

Graeme Cairns, marketing manager at Scott Brothers, said: “We are proud of our Dundee heritage and to be fortunate enough to be able to help those who need it in our communities.

“We hope everyone who receives a Christmas meal from us this festive period is warm, safe, happy and enjoys their meal.“

Danny McAteer added: “This is just the start, year one, and this is how an engaged customer base helps and supports their community.

“We have huge plans for next year and look forward to being able to help even more.”

