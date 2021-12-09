Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee boy, 4, ‘left in agony’ after apparent Lego injury at nursery

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 9 2021, 11.00am Updated: December 9 2021, 11.01am
Lynsey Macnamara's son Jamie attends Quarryview Nursery at Dundee's North East Campus.
Scotland’s care watchdog is investigating claims a four-year-old boy was left “very distressed” after being injured with Lego at his Dundee nursery.

Lynsey Macnamara says son Jamie was in so much pain she decided to rush him to A&E at Ninewells Hospital after collecting him from Quarryview Nursery.

She claims nursery staff failed to tell her anything had happened.

‘Distressed’ Jamie wouldn’t speak

Jamie had initially refused to return to the North East Campus in Whitfield before eventually confiding in his mum.

The Care Inspectorate has confirmed it is looking into a complaint while Dundee City Council, which runs the service, says the matter will be investigated.

The nursery is located in the North East Campus

Lynsey claims the incident took place last week and she now wants to warn other parents about what Jamie said happened.

She said: “Jamie came home from nursery very distressed and in a lot of pain but was unable to tell me what was wrong.

‘Doctors concerned by what they saw’

“He was pleading with me not to return to nursery before finally telling me.”

Lynsey says she became concerned by the injury.

She said: “I took him straight to A&E where he was examined by doctors who also told me they were concerned by what they saw.

“They decided there was no need to take any action and that the matter should resolve itself so I took Jamie home.”

Nursery contacted over claims

Lynsey has contacted the nursery and has also referred the alleged incident, which took place on November 30, to the Care Inspectorate.

She said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken for my baby.

“My son is absolutely traumatised. I have contacted social work but have not been taken seriously.

Lynsey Macnamara with her son Jamie

“Not one agency has offered to support me or my son and are basically brushing it off.

“I put my son in care of this nursery and feel his safety has been compromised, a place where my son should be protected.

“No one from the nursery contacted me at the time to tell me this had even taken place.”

Incident being ‘considered’ by Care Inspectorate

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any individual cases.

“Dundee City Council takes any concerns seriously and they will be investigated thoroughly following established procedures.”

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “A concern has been raised with us and we are considering all information given to us carefully.”

