Dundee boy, 4, ‘left in agony’ after apparent Lego injury at nursery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s care watchdog is investigating claims a four-year-old boy was left “very distressed” after being injured with Lego at his Dundee nursery.

Lynsey Macnamara says son Jamie was in so much pain she decided to rush him to A&E at Ninewells Hospital after collecting him from Quarryview Nursery.

She claims nursery staff failed to tell her anything had happened.

‘Distressed’ Jamie wouldn’t speak

Jamie had initially refused to return to the North East Campus in Whitfield before eventually confiding in his mum.

The Care Inspectorate has confirmed it is looking into a complaint while Dundee City Council, which runs the service, says the matter will be investigated.

Lynsey claims the incident took place last week and she now wants to warn other parents about what Jamie said happened.

She said: “Jamie came home from nursery very distressed and in a lot of pain but was unable to tell me what was wrong.

‘Doctors concerned by what they saw’

“He was pleading with me not to return to nursery before finally telling me.”

Lynsey says she became concerned by the injury.

She said: “I took him straight to A&E where he was examined by doctors who also told me they were concerned by what they saw.

“They decided there was no need to take any action and that the matter should resolve itself so I took Jamie home.”

Nursery contacted over claims

Lynsey has contacted the nursery and has also referred the alleged incident, which took place on November 30, to the Care Inspectorate.

She said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken for my baby.

“My son is absolutely traumatised. I have contacted social work but have not been taken seriously.

“Not one agency has offered to support me or my son and are basically brushing it off.

“I put my son in care of this nursery and feel his safety has been compromised, a place where my son should be protected.

“No one from the nursery contacted me at the time to tell me this had even taken place.”

Incident being ‘considered’ by Care Inspectorate

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any individual cases.

“Dundee City Council takes any concerns seriously and they will be investigated thoroughly following established procedures.”

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: “A concern has been raised with us and we are considering all information given to us carefully.”