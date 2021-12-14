Dundee Rep theatre could be given A-list protection in new Historic Environment Scotland bid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Award-winning theatre Dundee Rep could be given special protections under new plans by Historic Environment Scotland.

Dundee Repertory Theatre, better known as Dundee Rep, was founded in 1939 but moved to its current Tay Square building in 1982.

It is now being considered for A-listed status due to its “exceptional architectural design quality, carefully considered plan form and bespoke detailing”.

A six-week online consultation has been launched by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to gather views from those with an interest in the building before a final decision is made.

What is a listed building?

HES categorises listed buildings as having characteristics which:

help to create Scotland’s distinctive character

are a highly visible and accessible part of our rich heritage

express Scotland’s social and economic past

span a wide range of uses and periods

contribute significantly to our sense of place

If a building is listed it can be protected against changes and demolition. Special building consent is required for changes which affect the “character of the building”.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said a category A listing “would recognise the outstanding importance of this modern theatre design”.

They added: “Dundee Rep Theatre is a rare example of a modern purpose-built theatre in Scotland, one of only three major Scottish theatres built during the post-war theatre building boom that swept across Britain from the 1950s to the mid-1980s.

“While largely dictated by the restrictions of the small site, the arrangement and geometry of the layout combines the aspirations of new post-war theatres, such as openness and accessibility, with modern design principles.”

We are very proud that over the course of eight decades, Dundee Rep Theatre has been at the heart of the community here in Dundee.

Andrew Panton, Dundee Rep’s artistic director and joint CEO, and Liam Sinclair, executive director and joint CEO, said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to hear that our unique and much-loved building is being considered in this way for its special architectural and historical significance.

“We are very proud that over the course of eight decades, Dundee Rep Theatre has been at the heart of the community here in Dundee, and for the last 40 years our building on Tay Square has been instrumental to that success; becoming an important hub for engagement in the city, welcoming audiences from all over the world and housing our two award-winning dance and theatre ensembles.”

The theatre has previously won two awards – a commendation from the Civic Trust Awards in 1984 and the RIBA Architecture Award in 1986.

Famous actors and directors including David Tennant, Alan Cumming, Joanna Lumley and Robert Robertson are all associated with the theatre, which is the only one in Scotland home to a permanent full-time company of actors.

Dara Parsons, head of designations at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Dundee Repertory Theatre is an award-winning example of modern theatre design in Scotland.

“All aspects of the design and execution were carefully considered to not only create a functional building, but one that is welcoming, contextual and highly innovative.”

Dundee Rep is ‘important part of cultural heritage’

She added: “As well as its architectural interest, the listing would also recognise historic interest.

“Theatres such as Dundee Rep are an important part of our cultural heritage and have made a significant contribution to the social and economic development of towns and cities across Scotland during the 20th century.

“As part of the listing process we are keen to engage with communities and stakeholders. During our six-week consultation, we hope that people will take the opportunity to share their views on our proposal to list Dundee Rep.”

To take part in the consultation, visit consultations.historicenvironment.scot/heritage/designating-dundee-repertory-theatre-dundee-rep/