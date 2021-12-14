Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Rep theatre could be given A-list protection in new Historic Environment Scotland bid

By Emma Duncan
December 14 2021, 4.18pm Updated: December 14 2021, 4.31pm
Dundee Rep.
Dundee Rep.

Award-winning theatre Dundee Rep could be given special protections under new plans by Historic Environment Scotland.

Dundee Repertory Theatre, better known as Dundee Rep, was founded in 1939 but moved to its current Tay Square building in 1982.

It is now being considered for A-listed status due to its “exceptional architectural design quality, carefully considered plan form and bespoke detailing”.

A six-week online consultation has been launched by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to gather views from those with an interest in the building before a final decision is made.

What is a listed building?

HES categorises listed buildings as having characteristics which:

  • help to create Scotland’s distinctive character
  • are a highly visible and accessible part of our rich heritage
  • express Scotland’s social and economic past
  • span a wide range of uses and periods
  • contribute significantly to our sense of place

If a building is listed it can be protected against changes and demolition. Special building consent is required for changes which affect the “character of the building”.

The opening of Dundee Rep at Tay Square in April 1982.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said a category A listing “would recognise the outstanding importance of this modern theatre design”.

They added: “Dundee Rep Theatre is a rare example of a modern purpose-built theatre in Scotland, one of only three major Scottish theatres built during the post-war theatre building boom that swept across Britain from the 1950s to the mid-1980s.

“While largely dictated by the restrictions of the small site, the arrangement and geometry of the layout combines the aspirations of new post-war theatres, such as openness and accessibility, with modern design principles.”

We are very proud that over the course of eight decades, Dundee Rep Theatre has been at the heart of the community here in Dundee.

Andrew Panton, Dundee Rep’s artistic director and joint CEO, and Liam Sinclair, executive director and joint CEO, said in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to hear that our unique and much-loved building is being considered in this way for its special architectural and historical significance.

“We are very proud that over the course of eight decades, Dundee Rep Theatre has been at the heart of the community here in Dundee, and for the last 40 years our building on Tay Square has been instrumental to that success; becoming an important hub for engagement in the city, welcoming audiences from all over the world and housing our two award-winning dance and theatre ensembles.”

The theatre has previously won two awards – a commendation from the Civic Trust Awards in 1984 and the RIBA Architecture Award in 1986.

Dundee Rep could be given A-listed status.

Famous actors and directors including David Tennant, Alan Cumming, Joanna Lumley and Robert Robertson are all associated with the theatre, which is the only one in Scotland home to a permanent full-time company of actors.

Dara Parsons, head of designations at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Dundee Repertory Theatre is an award-winning example of modern theatre design in Scotland.

“All aspects of the design and execution were carefully considered to not only create a functional building, but one that is welcoming, contextual and highly innovative.”

Dundee Rep is ‘important part of cultural heritage’

She added: “As well as its architectural interest, the listing would also recognise historic interest.

“Theatres such as Dundee Rep are an important part of our cultural heritage and have made a significant contribution to the social and economic development of towns and cities across Scotland during the 20th century.

“As part of the listing process we are keen to engage with communities and stakeholders. During our six-week consultation, we hope that people will take the opportunity to share their views on our proposal to list Dundee Rep.”

To take part in the consultation, visit consultations.historicenvironment.scot/heritage/designating-dundee-repertory-theatre-dundee-rep/

