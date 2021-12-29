What’s next for Dundee? City will see ‘real awakening’ in coming years, says heritage boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee is set for a “real awakening” in the coming years as more multi-million-pound projects come to fruition, according to a heritage chief.

Jim Pettigrew, chairman of Dundee Heritage Trust, says it is a “very exciting” time for locals with the Eden Project and transformation of Discovery Point on the horizon.

Mr Pettigrew has confirmed to The Courier that the first phase of Discovery Point’s £12 million upgrade will “definitely be completed by April”.

Named the Dundee Dome Experience, it will provide visitors with 360° panoramic views of the city, Waterfront and River Tay.

Mr Pettigrew said: “There are two phases – one is opening up the dome.

“The idea is that you’ll be able to get into that dome and get fantastic views – and we’re going to transport you, your family and Dundonians back to 1901, the year Discovery was launched.

“It’s going to be really good.”

COP26 globe heading for Dundee

The dome will also host Gaia, a 3D globe that was seen by millions of people as it was displayed at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Mr Pettigrew said: “You probably saw Luke Jerram’s Gaia, that wonderful, big world.

“That’s Nasa photographs of the Earth put together in this wonderful thing.

“You and I can’t quite do what Richard Branson and others have done, go up and see the Earth.

“But we can now, and it’s going to be the centrepiece of [the Dome Experience], which is really going to be interesting.

“We’re going to link the history of the Discovery, Dundee in 1901 and then bring it all right back to today.

“As we come out of winter in Dundee we’ll have the opportunity to really have a new attraction. It’s very exciting.”

Linking with the Eden Project

Mr Pettigrew also believes the arrival of the Eden Project in Dundee will open up further opportunities.

The attraction, which is set to open at the city’s old gasworks in 2024, has already been hailed by the likes of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Pettigrew said: “The great thing about the Eden Project is that they’re talking about linking all these things up and having satellites – I think they’re calling them embassies – around the town.

“That seems to me to be really appealing.

“You might say: ‘Are you dreaming Jim? This costs money and all the rest,’ but let’s talk about an idea.

“Why would you not want to link some fabulous attractions around Dundee, particularly with a slant on climate and the world?

“Why would you not want to link all that up in a green way?

“Can you just imagine Dundee? You’ve got a vibrant Waterfront and people are coming to that, but then you link, maybe by a green passageway, to the Eden Project.

“Then you’ve got Verdant Works, and it should be connected better.

“If we could get to linking all these great things we’ve got at the moment – this, our new revamped Discovery Point, the Eden Project – wouldn’t that be brilliant?”

Who is Jim Pettigrew?

Born in 1958, Mr Pettigrew was raised in Dundee’s West End, attending Dundee High School before moving to Aberdeen to study law.

His father was managing director of jute company William Halley and Sons – giving him a strong link to the trade.

He said: “I’ve always been fascinated with the jute industry and how international it was.

“I was also fascinated by boats and maritime stuff, and actually the jute boats used to come up and load up on the coast.”

Following his studies in Aberdeen, Mr Pettigrew attended Glasgow University, earning an accountancy diploma in 1980.

He went on to have a career in the world of business, working on the boards of a number of asset management and investment companies.

He is now chairman of a number of organisations, including Scottish Ballet, BlueBay Asset Management and Dundee Heritage Trust.

Dundee has come so far from where it was when I was growing up in the 70s

However, despite his long business career, Mr Pettigrew has held on to his boyhood interests and love of Dundee.

He said: “Dundee has come so far from where it was when I was growing up in the 70s.

“We’ve got this real awakening now with the Waterfront, the V&A, potentially the Eden Project, the transport museum and Verdant Works.

“It’s really exciting.”