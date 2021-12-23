Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Congestion on main Dundee road after crash between bus and car

By Matteo Bell
December 23 2021, 5.10pm Updated: December 23 2021, 6.10pm
The crashed bus.

A carriageway on Broughty Ferry Road in Dundee has been closed following a collision between two vehicles.

The incident, which took place at 4pm on Thursday, is understood to have involved a bus and a car.

The two vehicles collided at the junction of Dalgleish Road and Broughty Ferry Road.

Queues of traffic in Dock Street, while Broughty Ferry Road is closed.

Police were called to the scene soon after the crash, and the road has been closed going towards Broughty Ferry.

Police statement on crash

A spokesperson said: “A two-vehicle crash was reported to us at 4pm at the bottom of Dalgleish Road were it meets East Dock Street (Broughty Ferry Road).

“The westbound carriageway has been blocked.”

Traffic tailbacks on Dock Street.

As of 6pm the road was still blocked, and Police Scotland could not give any indication when the road would fully reopen.

Officers urge the public to check Traffic Scotland’s website and its Twitter feed for real-time updates.

More to follow.

