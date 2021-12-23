Congestion on main Dundee road after crash between bus and car

An error occurred. Please try again.

A carriageway on Broughty Ferry Road in Dundee has been closed following a collision between two vehicles.

The incident, which took place at 4pm on Thursday, is understood to have involved a bus and a car.

The two vehicles collided at the junction of Dalgleish Road and Broughty Ferry Road.

Police were called to the scene soon after the crash, and the road has been closed going towards Broughty Ferry.

Police statement on crash

A spokesperson said: “A two-vehicle crash was reported to us at 4pm at the bottom of Dalgleish Road were it meets East Dock Street (Broughty Ferry Road).

“The westbound carriageway has been blocked.”

As of 6pm the road was still blocked, and Police Scotland could not give any indication when the road would fully reopen.

Officers urge the public to check Traffic Scotland’s website and its Twitter feed for real-time updates.

More to follow.