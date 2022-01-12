Teen charged in connection with alleged hate crime at Dundee newsagents

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime at a newsagents in Dundee.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Mirza & Co on the city’s Arbroath Road at the weekend.

The boy was charged following an police investigation and will now be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Sunday, 9 January.

The charge comes after shopkeeper Khalid Mirza reported an incident of alleged racial abuse to the police at the weekend.

The 68-year-old, who has owned the Stobswell shop for more than 40 years, said at the time: “I’m trying to give a service to the local people.”

“Following an investigation, a 13-year-old boy was identified and will now be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.”