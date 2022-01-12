Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen charged in connection with alleged hate crime at Dundee newsagents

By Emma Duncan
January 12 2022, 7.43pm Updated: January 12 2022, 8.25pm
The shop has served locals for over 40 years.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged hate crime at a newsagents in Dundee.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Mirza & Co on the city’s Arbroath Road at the weekend.

The boy was charged following an police investigation and will now be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.

The charge comes after shopkeeper Khalid Mirza reported an incident of alleged racial abuse to the police at the weekend.

The 68-year-old, who has owned the Stobswell shop for more than 40 years, said at the time: “I’m trying to give a service to the local people.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “A teenager has been charged in connection with a hate crime at a newsagents in Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Following an investigation, a 13-year-old boy was identified and will now be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Assessor.”

