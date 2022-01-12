Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB DOUGLAS: English Championship clubs would find it tough choosing between Benjamin Siegrist and Zander Clark

By Rab Douglas
January 12 2022, 8.00pm
Benjamin Siegrist and Zander Clark are both set to move in the summer.
If there are Championship clubs in England preparing to bring in a new goalkeeper in the summer, you would imagine they will be weighing up whether to go for Zander Clark or Benjamin Siegrist.

Nothing is sure in football but at the moment everything is pointing towards the two men leaving Tayside when their contracts run down at the end of the season.

I rate them both very highly.

Zander is probably slightly better in terms of pure shot-stopping but you’d maybe give Benji the edge for coming to collect more cross balls.

Scouting of keepers will go into every detail available so a lot will depend on which of those two sides of the game a manager wants to prioritise.

Distribution will come into it as well.

The biggest thing that both men have going for them is they’ve proved over a period of time that they’ve been consistent at a high level.

And if they do move, it’s a huge decision on which club they choose.

They’re definitely good enough to be first choice at a Championship side down side – just look at former Dundee goalie Seny Dieng doing well with QPR.

At 29, they’re in their prime.

Nobody gets guaranteed a start outfield or between the posts but playing regularly is a must at this stage of their careers.

I’m just glad I don’t have to choose which one to go for!

I said at the start of the transfer window that keeping their best players could be more important for Dundee than bringing in new ones.

Shaun Byrne definitely falls into that category.

Extending his contract was a great bit of business at Dens.

He’s a very good midfielder – with the ball and without it.

And he’s exactly the type of character James McPake needs for the second half of the season.

Although he was still on his way back from injury before the mid-season break, I heard he was volunteering to go on the bench when Dundee were short.

James will have loved to see that and having him back on the pitch next week will be huge for his team’s hopes of staying up.

Kerr Smith is set to be the latest young Scot to head to England.

The move from Dundee United to Aston Villa is one neither he nor Tony Asghar could turn down.

You could make a case for him getting more first team experience at Tannadice but there are no guarantees a similar opportunity will come round again.

And, when you look at the money involved, this isn’t a kid going from one academy to another.

Smith may well be involved on the fringes of the first team at Villa quicker than people might think.

Good luck to Steven Doris in retirement.

He was a great lad in the dressing room and a very good footballer.

It was a shame his move back into the full-time game with Dundee didn’t work out as he would have hoped.

But what isn’t in doubt is that at his peak, he was one of the best part-time players in the country.

