Torched car found on Dundee’s Caird Park golf course sparks fury

Golfers at Dundee’s Caird Park have been left furious after another burnt out car was dumped on the course.

Members of the club say efforts to prevent such incidents have fallen short and branded signs aimed at deterring vandals as “puny” and “less than useless.”

The signs have gone up at the golf course after months of anger and upset at damage caused to fairways and greens by youths on dirt bikes and quad bikes.

Erected recently by Dundee City Council the signs warn that motorbikes used in an “antisocial or criminal way” on the course could be seized.

‘The signs are a joke’

However, according to golfers the signs are a joke and don’t go nearly far enough in tackling the ongoing problems.

They also argue that the signs are completely ineffective with more damage caused in recent weeks.

They are now demanding that more effective steps are taken to stop the vandalism continuing into another year.

The weekend saw a car being abandoned and set on fire on one of the fairways — the second in recent months.

Tom Alexander, 76, who has played at the course for more than 60 years, said he was horrified at the “puny attempt” to warn off would-be vandals.

Tom, who acts as a spokesperson for golfers at the club, said: “This must be some kind of joke. Does the council really believe that these signs will have any effect in preventing young lads on bikes and quads coming on to the course and wreaking havoc?

“We have had months and month of damage and we have been asking for something to be done for ages.

“What we need is more CCTV and constant surveillance so that these vandals can be caught as soon as they start.

“These little signs aren’t going to stop anyone.”

Bikes regularly access the golf course

Tom said youths on bikes regularly access the golf course via an entrance just off Old Glamis Road.

He said: “In recent weeks there has been even more damage with the 14th and 16th fairways in particular being targeted.

“There is lots of damage caused by motorbikes but more recently there has been a quad bike making a real mess.”

He added: “At the weekend a car was torched on the 12th fairway and just left.

“We are desperate for something proper to be put in place to prevent this.

“We have had enough. Something needs to happen before we get back into the golfing season properly again.

“We keep getting told that action is being taken but still the damage keeps on happening so it’s clearly not enough.”

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesman said: “These latest incidents have been reported to Police Scotland.

“Dundee City Council in partnership with Leisure & Culture Dundee has installed signage as an additional deterrent to prevent damage and we will continue to work with partners to find further solutions.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Body cameras

Last summer if was revealed that employees at Caird Park had started wearing body cameras after a spate of vandalism and abuse.

This followed workers being targeted on several occasions after trying to stop bikers tearing up greens.