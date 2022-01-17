Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Torched car found on Dundee’s Caird Park golf course sparks fury

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 17 2022, 4.06pm
Golfers at Dundee's Caird Park golf course have said warning signs are a ' joke'

Golfers at Dundee’s Caird Park have been left furious after another burnt out car was dumped on the course.

Members of the club say efforts to prevent such incidents have fallen short and branded signs aimed at deterring vandals as “puny” and “less than useless.”

The signs have gone up at the golf course after months of anger and upset at damage caused to fairways and greens by youths on dirt bikes and quad bikes.

Dirt bikers and youths on quad bikes continue to tear up the fairways and greens at Caird Park Golf Club

Erected recently by Dundee City Council the signs warn that motorbikes used in an “antisocial or criminal way” on the course could be seized.

‘The signs are a joke’

However, according to golfers the signs are a joke and don’t go nearly far enough in tackling the ongoing problems.

They also argue that the signs are completely ineffective with more damage caused in recent weeks.

They are now demanding that more effective steps are taken to stop the vandalism continuing into another year.

The weekend saw a car being abandoned and set on fire on one of the fairways — the second in recent months.

Tom Alexander, 76, who has played at the course for more than 60 years, said he was horrified at the “puny attempt” to warn off would-be vandals.

A torched car was discovered on the 12th fairway at the weekend

Tom, who acts as a spokesperson for golfers at the club, said: “This must be some kind of joke. Does the council really believe that these signs will have any effect in preventing young lads on bikes and quads coming on to the course and wreaking havoc?

“We have had months and month of damage and we have been asking for something to be done for ages.

“What we need is more CCTV and constant surveillance so that these vandals can be caught as soon as they start.

“These little signs aren’t going to stop anyone.”

Bikes regularly access the golf course

Tom said youths on bikes regularly access the golf course via an entrance just off Old Glamis Road.

He said: “In recent weeks there has been even more damage with the 14th and 16th fairways in particular being targeted.

“There is lots of damage caused by motorbikes but more recently there has been a quad bike making a real mess.”

Golfers’ spokesman Tom Alexander said they are disappointed at the “puny” attempts to deter vandalism on the course at Caird Park

He added: “At the weekend a car was torched on the 12th fairway and just left.

“We are desperate for something proper to be put in place to prevent this.

“We have had enough. Something needs to happen before we get back into the golfing season properly again.

“We keep getting told that action is being taken but still the damage keeps on happening so it’s clearly not enough.”

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesman said: “These latest incidents have been reported to Police Scotland.

“Dundee City Council in partnership with Leisure & Culture Dundee has installed signage as an additional deterrent to prevent damage and we will continue to work with partners to find further solutions.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Body cameras

Last summer if was revealed that employees at Caird Park had started wearing body cameras after a spate of vandalism and abuse.

This followed workers being targeted on several occasions after trying to stop bikers tearing up greens.

Dundee golfers demand more CCTV after further damage to greens at Caird Park

