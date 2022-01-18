Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New detection systems for Dundee schools after Braeview Academy fire

By Steven Rae
January 18 2022, 11.44am Updated: January 18 2022, 12.06pm
The Braeview Academy fire.

New fire detection systems have been installed in several Dundee schools in the wake of a devastating blaze at Braeview Academy.

A review was carried out after the Whitfield school was partly destroyed in the 2018 fire.

As a result, changes have been made to some bin store locations at schools across the city in an attempt to reduce the potential for fireraising.

Detection systems have also been upgraded at Braeview along with Craigie High, Wallacetown Nursery, St Pius Primary, Ardler Primary, St Fergus Primary and Ancrum Primary – while a new one is planned for St Mary’s Primary.

Firefighters tackle the Braeview Academy blaze.

The systems are now connected to remote alarm receiver centres, which can immediately alert the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A report to councillors says that Braeview has had new fire risk assessments each year since the incident, followed up by fire audits.

Fire chiefs investigating the blaze were told that eight safety failures, highlighted months and years earlier, had not been resolved by the time flames enveloped the school.

An insurance claim of about £6 million was accepted by local authority bosses in 2020.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener, said: “While we have never been complacent about fire safety in our service buildings, the fire at Braeview has led to a review which has resulted in strengthened measures across the city.

“This annual look at the children and families estate provides an update on matters like this, as well as highlighting the continuing improvements that are being made.

“New nurseries have been opened recently and we are moving forward with the replacement for Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

Stewart Hunter.

“The report also shows the maintenance schedule that will be undertaken on some of the older service estate buildings.

“We are continuing to invest for the future for the benefit of children, young people and communities across Dundee.”

