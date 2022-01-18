New detection systems for Dundee schools after Braeview Academy fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New fire detection systems have been installed in several Dundee schools in the wake of a devastating blaze at Braeview Academy.

A review was carried out after the Whitfield school was partly destroyed in the 2018 fire.

As a result, changes have been made to some bin store locations at schools across the city in an attempt to reduce the potential for fireraising.

Detection systems have also been upgraded at Braeview along with Craigie High, Wallacetown Nursery, St Pius Primary, Ardler Primary, St Fergus Primary and Ancrum Primary – while a new one is planned for St Mary’s Primary.

The systems are now connected to remote alarm receiver centres, which can immediately alert the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A report to councillors says that Braeview has had new fire risk assessments each year since the incident, followed up by fire audits.

Fire chiefs investigating the blaze were told that eight safety failures, highlighted months and years earlier, had not been resolved by the time flames enveloped the school.

An insurance claim of about £6 million was accepted by local authority bosses in 2020.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener, said: “While we have never been complacent about fire safety in our service buildings, the fire at Braeview has led to a review which has resulted in strengthened measures across the city.

“This annual look at the children and families estate provides an update on matters like this, as well as highlighting the continuing improvements that are being made.

“New nurseries have been opened recently and we are moving forward with the replacement for Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

“The report also shows the maintenance schedule that will be undertaken on some of the older service estate buildings.

“We are continuing to invest for the future for the benefit of children, young people and communities across Dundee.”