Dundee man ‘lucky to be alive’ after car spins out of control at 70mph

A Dundee motorist left emergency crews “surprised” after he escaped an A90 crash with his life intact.

Rory McPhee miraculously survived a one-vehicle crash that saw his Citroen C4 spinning wildly on the motorway.

The 62-year-old’s vehicle eventually came to a stop underneath the wheel of an HGV situated within a layby near Glendoick.

While the forklift driver recovers from his injuries at home, he is keen to track down the “good Samaritan” who came to his aid.

‘Everything had gone black’

He added: “I was en route to my work in Blackford and the first thing I really knew about the collision was the car thumping against the barrier.

“The vehicle eventually came to a stop underneath the wheel of a lorry but I had spun around a few times prior to stopping.

“Everything had gone black for a period but I did manage to get myself out.

“I was shaken and shocked to see the extent of the damage, the front half of the car was basically gone.”

The Douglas resident said a couple and a woman had checked on him after he’d escaped the wreckage.

He added: “This guy and his missus stopped at the front of the layby and the other woman pulled in behind me.

“She contacted the police and stayed with we until the emergency services arrived.

“I really want to track her down and thank her personally for staying with me until the police arrived.

“She was speaking to me right until the ambulance took me away because I was in such shock I never even caught her name.

“I’m also hoping she may be able to tell me if she saw anything in the build-up to what happened.

“The front passenger-side tyre was off the wheel but I don’t know if that’s blown or come off after the collision.”

‘Awfully lucky to be alive’

Rory said the emergency services’ reaction to him coming out relatively unscathed at hit home shows just how lucky he has been.

He added: “The police, paramedics and doctors in the hospital said I’m ‘awfully lucky to be alive’.

Looking at pictures of the wreckage has hit home to me at just how lucky I am to be here. Rory McPhee

“They were surprised I’ve gotten out of the car, given it’s a 70mph [road] and I spun around two or three times.

“There was some concern I may have broken my shoulders but that’s not the case.

“I was taken for a CT scan and kept in overnight for observations but I’m still in a great deal of discomfort.

“Looking at pictures of the wreckage has hit home to me at just how lucky I am to be here.

“My family are just relieved I’m still here and my thanks go out again to the woman who stayed with me at the scene.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers attended the incident shortly after 5.30pm on January 11.

He added: “At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 officers were called to a one vehicle crash on the A90 north of Perth.

“The driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.”