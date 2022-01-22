Dundee woman who had stroke at 18 prepares for 1.3 million-step fundraiser after inspirational recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee woman hit by a stroke at the age of 18 is now preparing to walk 1.3 million steps to help others.

Jennifer Gall was studying at Abertay University when she had the stroke, which left her with reduced mobility and affected her ability to communicate.

She required intensive rehabilitation at the Royal Victoria Hospital to help get her life back on track.

Now, aged 33, Jennifer has made a full recovery and is inspiring others with her determination.

She is able to drive, has a full-time job and volunteers for the Stroke Association in Scotland.

And remarkably, Jennifer has also begun the Stroke Association’s Stride for Stroke Challenge, which will see her walk 10,000 steps a day for 130 days.

‘There needs to be more awareness’

Jennifer has grown in confidence in the years since her stroke.

And she now believes it is important to raise awareness of how many lives are impacted by the condition.

She will walk a total of 1.3 million steps – one for every stroke survivor in the UK.

Through the challenge, she hopes to highlight that it is possible to make a good recovery.

There needs to be more awareness of stroke and the fact that it can happen to younger people.” Jennifer Gall.

For her, joining a communication group and getting back to work has been hugely beneficial.

She said: “I believe Stride for Stroke will be good not only for my general fitness, but to work those muscles and movement that have been affected by my stroke.

“I’m taking part in Stride for Stroke because I think there needs to be more awareness of stroke and the fact that it can happen to younger people.

“Any funds I raise will really help the charity carry out its great work to help all those affected.”

One stroke every five minutes

According to the Stroke Association, someone in the UK has a stroke every five minutes – more than 100,000 each year.

A stroke can leave a person with communication and physical difficulties depending on which part of the brain is affected.

It can also impact upon a person’s emotions and personality.

Relationship Fundraiser at the Stroke Association Andrea Watt said: “We’re so pleased to see that Jennifer is doing something amazing and walking 1.3 million steps.

“Whether you take on this challenge as a stroke survivor, in memory of a loved one, in support of someone affected by stroke or you just want to help raise crucial funds to rebuild lives after stroke, we are so incredibly grateful.

“With the support of people like Jennifer, we can help more stroke survivors and their families to rebuild their lives.”