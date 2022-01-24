Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Olympian Liz McColgan has surgery after ‘freaky fall’ while running

By Caroline Spencer
January 24 2022, 12.11pm Updated: January 24 2022, 1.19pm
Liz McColgan injured after running accident Picture shows; Liz McColgan injured after running accident
Liz McColgan in hospital after her fall.

Former Dundee runner Liz McColgan has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury after a “freaky fall” while running.

The 57-year-old Olympian, who is now based in Doha, fractured her clavicle – or collarbone – in several places.

She shared the news on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Road to recovery starts today.

“After a really freaky fall from jogging I broke my clavical [sic] from the shoulder bone so need surgery to repair.

“Thought these injuries were behind me since I retired! Hopefully speedy recovery.”

McColgan later posted to her 9,200 followers that the surgery “ended up being more complicated than first thought” with multiple fractures identified by medics.

She says it will mean a “longer recovery back”.

Tennis coach Judy Murray is among those to have wished the double Commonwealth gold medallist well.

She wrote: “Ur invincible Liz!!! I’d bet my house on you making a full recovery.”

McColgan, who hails from the Whitfield area of Dundee, began running aged 12 with Hawkhill Harriers before going on to have an illustrious athletics career.

She won gold in the 10,000m at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh before retaining her title at the 1990 games in Auckland.

She also won silver in the same event at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, and gold at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo, in a performance described by Brendan Foster as the “greatest-ever performance by a British distance runner, man or woman”.

The victory led to her winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1991, making her the third Scot to win the honour.

Liz McColgan winning BBC Personality of the Year in 1991.
She retired from running in 2001, after suffering a bone fracture in her foot.

Daughter Eilish has followed in her footsteps with a successful running career of her own, including appearances at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Last year Eilish spoke out about receiving criticism over her body shape.

Liz McColgan: How training runs in the streets of Dundee led to Seoul silver and Tokyo triumph

