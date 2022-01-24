Dundee Olympian Liz McColgan has surgery after ‘freaky fall’ while running

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee runner Liz McColgan has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury after a “freaky fall” while running.

The 57-year-old Olympian, who is now based in Doha, fractured her clavicle – or collarbone – in several places.

She shared the news on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Road to recovery starts today.

“After a really freaky fall from jogging I broke my clavical [sic] from the shoulder bone so need surgery to repair.

“Thought these injuries were behind me since I retired! Hopefully speedy recovery.”

McColgan later posted to her 9,200 followers that the surgery “ended up being more complicated than first thought” with multiple fractures identified by medics.

She says it will mean a “longer recovery back”.

Tennis coach Judy Murray is among those to have wished the double Commonwealth gold medallist well.

She wrote: “Ur invincible Liz!!! I’d bet my house on you making a full recovery.”

McColgan, who hails from the Whitfield area of Dundee, began running aged 12 with Hawkhill Harriers before going on to have an illustrious athletics career.

She won gold in the 10,000m at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh before retaining her title at the 1990 games in Auckland.

She also won silver in the same event at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, and gold at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo, in a performance described by Brendan Foster as the “greatest-ever performance by a British distance runner, man or woman”.

The victory led to her winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1991, making her the third Scot to win the honour.

She retired from running in 2001, after suffering a bone fracture in her foot.

Daughter Eilish has followed in her footsteps with a successful running career of her own, including appearances at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Last year Eilish spoke out about receiving criticism over her body shape.