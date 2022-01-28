New cruise liner with theatre and library coming to Dundee in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new 1,200-capacity cruise liner will be docking in Dundee in 2023, boasting a tiered main theatre and a library for guests.

Ambassador Cruise Line says its second ship, Ambition, will join their first cruise liner, Ambience, next year.

Ambition, built in 1999, will visit a number of regional ports in the summer of 2023, such as Dundee, Newcastle, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol and Falmouth.

The cruise company has extensive upgrades planned since buying the ship, including the installation of emission reduction technologies.

These will be completed before Ambition embarks on its maiden voyage under its new owner in April.

Ambassador says the planned work will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 95% compared to current standards.

Both ships in the new Ambassador Cruise Line fleet will be among roughly 10% of the current world cruise fleet authorised to sail in strictly environmentally protected seas.

The firm says these investments satisfy their aims to operate with environmental responsibility and serve guests who want to travel while making a lower negative impact on destinations.

Entertainment and dining on-board

The vast ship boasts a variety of entertainment and dining options on-board, with the company hoping to create a “community at sea” while allowing guests space to relax.

A tiered main theatre will boast nightly entertainment options, as well as a casino, card room, library, and craft studio.

Guests can also enjoy the wellness centre, gymnasium, two swimming pools and a range of retail shops,

The Ambition has two main restaurants and speciality dining options, a more casual bistro style café, four bars and lounges and a pub.

As for accommodation, the cruise liner offers 714 cabins, with 125 boasting spacious balconies and 113 suite-sized with up to 62m² of living space.

Ambassador Cruise Line chief executive Christian Verhounig said: “We are delighted with the warm reception given to the introduction of Ambassador to the market – a new brand, proposition and our first ship.

“This announcement of the addition of Ambition to the fleet reflects our confidence and willingness to invest in the future of Ambassador and the cruise sector.

‘Greater choice of sailings and ships’

“We are particularly excited to be offering regional departure options for Ambition in 2023, whilst also offering guests who travel from London Tilbury a greater choice of sailings and ships on which to enjoy them.

“Clearly, we are all focused on the success of Ambience’s maiden season which commences in April this year, but we believe existing and new guests, as well as our trade partners, will be thrilled to hear about Ambassador’s growth plans.”

Ambition’s maiden voyage itineraries will be unveiled and on sale later this year.

The brand’s first ship, Ambience, currently visits destinations such as Morocco, the Mediterranean, and Cuba.