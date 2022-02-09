Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer’s stolen car found following tip-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer’s stolen car found following tip-off

By Katy Scott
February 9 2022, 4.56pm Updated: February 9 2022, 7.24pm
broughty ferry lifeboat car stolen
Michael Wilkinson volunteers with the Broughty Ferry RNLI.

A car belonging to a Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer has been recovered days after it was stolen from his Dundee home.

Michael Wilkinson said the theft of his vehicle forced him off-duty, as he could not promptly respond to lifeboat call-outs without transport.

The Douglas resident reported the car stolen when he was awoken by clanging in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His Kia Rio had been stolen an hour earlier, but the thieves had returned to steal tools from a van on the same street.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the Fintry area of Dundee on Monday following an anonymous tip-off to police.

Stolen car recovered after tip-off

The all-weather and inshore lifeboat crew member asked people to “keep an eye out” for his stolen car at the weekend.

But on Tuesday morning, the Broughty Ferry RNLI confirmed via social media that Michael’s vehicle had been found undamaged in Dundee.

He thanked the public for sharing the appeal and the lifeboat crew for their support.

“I was definitely surprised,” said Michael.

“I wasn’t expecting it back – we had hardly any leads.

Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat crew.

“A few people said car theft was rife in Dundee and it had been going on quite a lot.

“We had come to terms with the fact we weren’t getting it back and needed to start the search for a new car.

“It’s pretty massive that it has been found. It has overwhelmed me how many people were sharing the appeal and trying to help.”

More than 800 people had shared Michael’s initial appeal on social media.

CAR UPDATE – ITS BEEN FOUND !!It was found parked up locked and just from a quick look with minimal damage. Police got…

Posted by Broughty Ferry Lifeboat – RNLI on Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Murray Brown, coxswain for Broughty Ferry RNLI, told The Courier the theft of Michael’s car could have impacted the crew’s ability to respond to emergencies.

At the weekend, he said: “For anybody to lose their car, it’s awful, but it doesn’t help us get the boat to sea if the guys can’t get to the lifeboat station.”

Michael will now return to serving on the lifeboat alongside his fellow volunteers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the theft of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident number 0695.

