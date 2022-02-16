Body pulled from water near Newport identified as Dundee woman, 37

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Body pulled from water near Newport identified as Dundee woman, 37

By Alasdair Clark
February 16 2022, 2.33pm Updated: February 16 2022, 2.35pm
Body found Dundee woman
The body was discovered on Monday in Newport

A body pulled from the water in Newport, Fife has been identified as a 37-year-old woman from the Dundee area.

Police confirmed the woman had been identified and her family informed.

The woman’s body was recovered from the water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay on Monday February 14.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Courier: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body recovered from the water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay, on Monday, 14 February, has been identified as a 37-year-old woman from the Dundee area.

“Her family has been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Search continues for missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul

It was confirmed the search for 45-year-old woman Lynn McPaul continues after she was reported missing from Dundee on January 23.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Lynn has been missing for over two weeks now and our inquiries to trace her are ongoing. We remain grateful to the public who have responded to our appeals and shared them on social media.

“We also remain in regular contact with Lynn’s family during what is a very difficult time for them.

“I ask anyone who may have any information – however small it may seem – which might help us to find Lynn to call us on 101.”

