Body pulled from water near Newport identified as Dundee woman, 37

A body pulled from the water in Newport, Fife has been identified as a 37-year-old woman from the Dundee area.

Police confirmed the woman had been identified and her family informed.

The woman’s body was recovered from the water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay on Monday February 14.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Courier: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body recovered from the water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay, on Monday, 14 February, has been identified as a 37-year-old woman from the Dundee area.

“Her family has been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Search continues for missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul

It was confirmed the search for 45-year-old woman Lynn McPaul continues after she was reported missing from Dundee on January 23.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Lynn has been missing for over two weeks now and our inquiries to trace her are ongoing. We remain grateful to the public who have responded to our appeals and shared them on social media.

“We also remain in regular contact with Lynn’s family during what is a very difficult time for them.

“I ask anyone who may have any information – however small it may seem – which might help us to find Lynn to call us on 101.”