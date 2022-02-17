Dundee city centre road reopened after loose flagpole repaired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre road reopened after loose flagpole repaired

By Katy Scott
February 17 2022, 4.34pm Updated: February 18 2022, 7.18am
Emergency services on Commercial Street.

Part of a Dundee city centre street was cordoned off on Thursday after reports a flagpole came loose above the Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Police were called to the junction of Commercial Street and High Street just before 1pm, before asking for the assistance of firefighters just over an hour later.

Crews used a height appliance to access the roof, and a specialist contractor was called to the scene.

The area was later deemed safe, and emergency services left shortly after.

Shoppers said the pole had been blowing around in the wind in the wake of Storm Dudley.

There were fears the flagpole could be blown into the busy city centre.

Speaking at the time, one onlooker said: “I think it’s because the pole on top of the building has been blown by the wind and someone must’ve called them thinking it might knock it down.”

Another eyewitness said: “The pole up there has come loose, so they’re trying to get it back on.

“I think they were afraid it was going to fall down, it was blowing about quite a lot.

“It seems like a lot of drama though.”

Firefighters used a height appliance to access the roof.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist with a loose piece of equipment on a roof to try and make it safe.

“We received the call to assist police at 2.17pm.

“One appliance and one height appliance were sent to the incident.

“We are no longer in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, officers were called to reports of a loose flag pole on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“The road was closed while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assess the structure.

“It has now been reopened.”

