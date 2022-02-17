Dundee city centre road reopened after loose flagpole repaired

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Part of a Dundee city centre street was cordoned off on Thursday after reports a flagpole came loose above the Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Police were called to the junction of Commercial Street and High Street just before 1pm, before asking for the assistance of firefighters just over an hour later.

Crews used a height appliance to access the roof, and a specialist contractor was called to the scene.

The area was later deemed safe, and emergency services left shortly after.

Shoppers said the pole had been blowing around in the wind in the wake of Storm Dudley.

Speaking at the time, one onlooker said: “I think it’s because the pole on top of the building has been blown by the wind and someone must’ve called them thinking it might knock it down.”

Another eyewitness said: “The pole up there has come loose, so they’re trying to get it back on.

“I think they were afraid it was going to fall down, it was blowing about quite a lot.

“It seems like a lot of drama though.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist with a loose piece of equipment on a roof to try and make it safe.

“We received the call to assist police at 2.17pm.

“One appliance and one height appliance were sent to the incident.

“We are no longer in attendance.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, officers were called to reports of a loose flag pole on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“The road was closed while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assess the structure.

“It has now been reopened.”