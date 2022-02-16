Storm Dudley: Tayside and Fife brace for 90mph winds as train services to end in afternoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Dudley: Tayside and Fife brace for 90mph winds as train services to end in afternoon

By Emma Duncan
February 16 2022, 8.07am Updated: February 16 2022, 8.37am
Dundee wind and rain
Disruption will be felt across Scotland on Wednesday as Storm Dudley takes effect, rail services are already being suspended early

Major disruption is expected across Scotland as Storm Dudley looks set to batter the country on Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rain and strong winds.

ScotRail has even taken the decision to end most services early amid fears conditions will be unsafe.

Police Scotland has also warned people of the severe weather, asking that they prepare well and judge if their journey is necessary, driving safely if deciding to do so.

All ScotRail services except those on the Far North, Kyle of Lochalsh and Aberdeen to Inverness lines will stop running at 4pm on Wednesday, when the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

The impact of previous storms this winter is still being felt.

The decision was made, Network Rail say, as “a safety precaution”.

Some cross-border services will operate but at reduced speeds.

The disruption is expected to continue until mid-morning on Thursday. Passengers are being urged to check their journey before travelling.

Storm Dudley is expected to bring winds of up to 90mph.

A yellow warning is in place from 3pm on Wednesday with an amber warning in place from 4pm. Both include the chance of injury and danger to life.

More severe weather in the shape of strong winds and snow is forecast for Friday as Storm Eunice approaches.

The strength of the wind could damage buildings, and blow debris and trees onto roads and railway tracks, which could cause damage, for example, to overhead electric power lines and signals.

Network Rail says it will have additional engineers out to react to problems and will check all affected lines for damage before reintroducing services as quickly as possible.

Possible ‘significant disruption’

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “Storm Dudley has the potential to cause significant disruption to our infrastructure blowing trees onto tracks and damaging equipment.

“We will be working hard on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning to respond to any issues caused by Storm Dudley and will reintroduce services as soon as lines are inspected for damage and we are sure it is safe to do so.”

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We know the impact that the earlier withdrawal of services will have on customers but it’s a necessary step to ensure the safety of our staff and customers due to the severe weather.

cop26 strikes
ScotRail services are to end at 4pm on Wednesday due to Storm Dudley

“If you have to travel on Wednesday, please check the ScotRail app or website before heading to the station. With services being withdrawn in the early afternoon, we’d ask all customers to carefully plan ahead.”

What other trains services are disrupted?

CrossCountry services between Edinburgh and Glasgow and Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be suspended from 4pm until the end of the day. Those between Edinburgh and Newcastle are unaffected.

Due to the weather conditions no alternative routes will be available and no road transport running. People are asked to travel earlier or postpone their journey until Thursday.

Emergency speed restrictions may be imposed from 4pm until the end of the day which will add an extra hour onto Avanti West Coast services to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh. The company has strongly recommended that customers travelling north of Preston do so before 4pm.

All Caledonian Sleeper services for Wednesday evening are cancelled and speed restrictions will be in place from 4pm on LNER services, those running between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Inverness may be revised but rail replacement will be available to cover affected services.

Government urges caution

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said the Scottish Government will provide advice and support where needed.

He said: “We expect another period of disruption this week, with Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring strong winds to Scotland.

Large swathes of forestry were recently devastated by Storm Arwen.

“High winds may cause issues on roads and bridges, disruption to power supplies and danger from falling trees. We would urge everyone to plan their journeys in advance, exercise caution on the roads, and follow the latest travel advice.

“Other transport services are likely to be affected, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to make sure your service is still running.”

He added the Scottish Government’s resilience committee met on Tuesday evening and will “continue to monitor the situation”.

Other travel disruption

The Forth Road Bridge is already closed to double decker buses.

There may be other restrictions put in place as the storm develops with drivers urged to check before making their journey.

It comes after the huge impact of Storm Arwen as well damage caused by Storm Barra and Storm Corrie.

How woodland workers in Tayside and Fife are cleaning up after Storm Arwen toppled 280 football pitches worth of trees

