Warning Dundee families face ‘dire’ situation by spring over Covid taxi funding

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 22 2022, 7.42am Updated: February 22 2022, 9.41am
Willie Lees, RMT rep and taxi driver.
Families in Dundee could face a “dire” financial situation within weeks as hundreds of taxi drivers struggle to access Covid-19 funding, it is claimed.

Union leaders claim an “onerous” application process has left many workers with little income since the end of the year.

Just over 260 drivers in Dundee have received money from the Taxi and Private Hire Driver and Operator Support Fund grants, made available by the Scottish Government – via councils – after coronavirus restrictions affected trade during December and January.

RMT says hundreds more drivers would be entitled to the cash but have had difficulties uploading bank statements and using online council forms to access the funding.

Taxis were affected by Covid restrictions in December and January.

The union has now written to transport secretary Michael Matheson as a “matter of urgency”, asking him to intervene on the taxi drivers’ behalf.

Gordon Martin from RMT says the impact of the lack of income is “dramatic”.

He wrote: “Having listened to members concerns it appears to me that some councils have made this, as intended by the Scottish Government, a straightforward and simple process.

“Unfortunately I am advised the process currently in place at Dundee City Council is onerous, time-consuming and particularly difficult for several taxi drivers who struggle with electronic forms and how to adequately complete them.

I have genuine fears that members and their families could be facing dire economic conditions before the spring.”

Gordon Martin, RMT

“We are now in the middle of February and many of our members have had little or no source of income since the end of 2021.

“With there being no apparent willingness on the part of the city council to simplify the process, I have genuine fears that members and their families could be facing dire economic conditions before the spring.”

Willie Lees, Dundee RMT rep, says drivers are “struggling”.

Taxis in Dundee city centre.

He said: “The council are saying that 260 city taxi drivers have received money.

“We have 1,600 taxi drivers in Dundee. We want to know when the remaining 1,340 will get their grant money.

“The problem centres round the council asking drivers to upload banking details, which they already have, and bank statements.

“We don’t understand why they need to see bank statements. Apart from that, many of our drivers would not have any idea how to do this anyway.”

260 drivers already given taxi funding

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council is following Scottish Government guidance for the administration of the Taxi and Private Hire Driver and Operator Support Fund grants and has to date paid out more than £263,000 to more than 260 claimants.

“If any applicant is struggling with the application process and lets us know, staff will be happy to help.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are all too aware of the impact Covid-19 has had on business and the Scottish economy, including for taxi and private hire drivers.

£28m committed to Omicron support

“We have committed up to £28 million of Omicron funding support for taxi and private hire businesses – bringing our support for the sector since the start of the pandemic to more than £107m.

“Local authorities are working to deliver payments within two weeks of drivers and operators submitting the information requested and grants are being paid out.

“All local authorities have the same requirements and grant payments are already being made to drivers and operators.

“Recently published data confirms that as at February 4, £2.1m of the Omicron funding had been paid to the sector.”

