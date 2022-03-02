Dundee woman calls for disabled young people to have the right to live the lives they choose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young disabled Dundee woman is backing calls for disabled people to have the right to live the lives they choose.

Claire D’All, 27, who is a member of the Divergent Influencers, said nearly a third of young people (32%) living with a disability across Scotland say they are not asked basic questions about their future aspirations and don’t receive adequate support to help them achieve their goals.

The findings came from a survey of more than 200 young people aged between 16 and 25 across Scotland.

Significantly, it was carried out by young people who have disabilities themselves.

Who are The Divergent Influencers?

The Divergent Influencers, a group assembled by health and social care charity, ARC Scotland, with financial backing from the Scottish Government and the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, will officially unveil the results of their consultation during a day-long conference.

The event, Hear our Voices, Respect our Choices, will take place in-person and online, on Friday March 4 at Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth.

It’s been created by the Divergent Influencers group to highlight the challenges facing young people with disabilities transitioning from childhood to adulthood.

The event, funded by the Scottish Government, has been organised by this group of young disabled people, along with parents, carers and staff from ARC Scotland. It has been designed to give the young people a unique platform to speak to people in power about what matters to them.

Claire D’All’s experiences

Claire D’All has a BSc Honours degree in Applied Computing from Dundee University and works part-time for Euan’s Guide, a website which reviews disabled access across UK venues.

She was born with congenital muscular dystrophy.

She is a wheelchair user and is passionate about challenging perceptions of people with a disability.

She is also one of The Divergent Influencers and is taking part in the conference.

Claire explained: “Young disabled people have as much potential as anyone else, we just need additional support to allow us to achieve our ambitions. I have a job, my own flat, a puppy and a life that I am trying to live in the best way I can.

“This conference highlights the issues faced by other young people living with a disability. The fact it is online as well as in-person means it is inclusive for everyone, which is a huge bonus.”

The conference

The conference will be opened virtually by Clare Haughey, MSP, Minister for Children and Young People.

Ms Haughey said: “I am delighted that the Scottish Government has been able to provide support to ARC Scotland to deliver this important conference.

“Providing the right support for young disabled people, as they make the transition from school to adult life is critical.

“The Scottish Government are committed to improving outcomes for disabled children and young people and are committed to introducing a National Transitions to Adulthood Strategy in this parliamentary term.”

ARC Scotland’s Director James Fletcher said: “For too many young disabled people and their families the move from childhood to adulthood is stressful and challenging at a time when they should be excited about their future.

“This event has been created by the Divergent Influencers and our parents and carers group to give them opportunity to speak directly to decision-makers about their experiences – and what can be done to make things better.”