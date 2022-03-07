More than £10k spent on Dundee Olympia retail unit that hasn’t had a single occupant in nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than £10k spent on Dundee Olympia retail unit that hasn’t had a single occupant in nine years

By Katy Scott
March 7 2022, 7.45am Updated: March 7 2022, 7.53am
dundee council olympia rental unit
The council-owned unit has not attracted any tenants.

A retail unit built as part of the Olympia in Dundee has cost taxpayers more than £10,000 – and missed out on hundreds of thousands in income – because it has sat empty for nearly nine years.

The shop space was created as part of the swimming pool development in 2013.

But it has failed to attract a single occupant in the time since.

The Courier can reveal that Dundee City Council has so far spent £8,738.04 on maintaining the unit and £1,885 on marketing the site.

Annual rent of £78,000

It has also missed out on hundreds of thousands of pounds in rent – with the unit currently advertised for an annual lease of more than £78,000.

The local authority says it has not kept a record of how many parties have expressed an interest in the unit since it was built.

The figures have prompted calls for the use of the 6,566 sq ft unit on East Whale Lane to be reconsidered.

The retail unit is on East Whale Lane and faces Gallagher Retail Park. Image: Google.
The retail unit is on East Whale Lane and faces Gallagher Retail Park. Image: Google.

Labour councillor Richard McCready, who has previously served on the Leisure and Culture Dundee board, believes the council should look to use the space differently.

He said: “The retail unit was included in the Waterfront plans to generate income, but after nearly nine years it has brought in no income.

“If the unit can’t be let out for a retail use, then there needs to be some productive use for it – especially with the Olympia swimming pools closed for over a year.

“It’s important that the people of Dundee have access to as many leisure facilities as possible.

Councillor Richard McCready.
Councillor Richard McCready.

“I think it’s certainly a missed opportunity to have that site sitting empty there. Maybe the issue is that the nature of the Gallagher Retail Park has changed.

“It’s important to bring in as much income as we possibly can.

“After nearly 10 years, it’s time for a rethink and the council should look for an alternative leisure use – perhaps an indoor climbing unit or additional sport halls.

“There’s definitely scope for something complementary to what’s happening at the Olympia.”

Why has the unit failed to attract interest?

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, says the unit’s location could be to blame for a lack of interest.

She told The Courier: “Retail units need really good footfall.

“Although it’s probably been marketed in all the places you would expect it to be, in those nine years there have been other properties in town of more interest to brands looking to open up.

Alison Henderson from the chamber of commerce.
Alison Henderson from the chamber of commerce.

“Gallagher Retail Park will attract footfall, but it also attracts big brands and shops from a size-of-space perspective.

“A lot of interest in the city is further along, around Slessor Gardens or in the shopping centres.

“But it is interesting to see that things are beginning to happen in that part of town.

There’s some re-engagement in the city centre, but a lot of work needs to be done after the pandemic.”

Alison Henderson, Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

“This unit may have just been overlooked. We’ve had a few years of city centres struggling too.

“There’s some re-engagement in the city centre, but a lot of work needs to be done after the pandemic.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council has been actively marketing the Olympia retail unit directly and also through external commercial property agents.

“The Olympia retail unit will continue to be marketed until a tenancy has been secured.”

