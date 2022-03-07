More than £10k spent on Dundee Olympia retail unit that hasn’t had a single occupant in nine years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retail unit built as part of the Olympia in Dundee has cost taxpayers more than £10,000 – and missed out on hundreds of thousands in income – because it has sat empty for nearly nine years.

The shop space was created as part of the swimming pool development in 2013.

But it has failed to attract a single occupant in the time since.

The Courier can reveal that Dundee City Council has so far spent £8,738.04 on maintaining the unit and £1,885 on marketing the site.

Annual rent of £78,000

It has also missed out on hundreds of thousands of pounds in rent – with the unit currently advertised for an annual lease of more than £78,000.

The local authority says it has not kept a record of how many parties have expressed an interest in the unit since it was built.

The figures have prompted calls for the use of the 6,566 sq ft unit on East Whale Lane to be reconsidered.

Labour councillor Richard McCready, who has previously served on the Leisure and Culture Dundee board, believes the council should look to use the space differently.

He said: “The retail unit was included in the Waterfront plans to generate income, but after nearly nine years it has brought in no income.

“If the unit can’t be let out for a retail use, then there needs to be some productive use for it – especially with the Olympia swimming pools closed for over a year.

“It’s important that the people of Dundee have access to as many leisure facilities as possible.

“I think it’s certainly a missed opportunity to have that site sitting empty there. Maybe the issue is that the nature of the Gallagher Retail Park has changed.

“It’s important to bring in as much income as we possibly can.

“After nearly 10 years, it’s time for a rethink and the council should look for an alternative leisure use – perhaps an indoor climbing unit or additional sport halls.

“There’s definitely scope for something complementary to what’s happening at the Olympia.”

Why has the unit failed to attract interest?

Alison Henderson, CEO of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, says the unit’s location could be to blame for a lack of interest.

She told The Courier: “Retail units need really good footfall.

“Although it’s probably been marketed in all the places you would expect it to be, in those nine years there have been other properties in town of more interest to brands looking to open up.

“Gallagher Retail Park will attract footfall, but it also attracts big brands and shops from a size-of-space perspective.

“A lot of interest in the city is further along, around Slessor Gardens or in the shopping centres.

“But it is interesting to see that things are beginning to happen in that part of town.

There’s some re-engagement in the city centre, but a lot of work needs to be done after the pandemic.” Alison Henderson, Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

“This unit may have just been overlooked. We’ve had a few years of city centres struggling too.

“There’s some re-engagement in the city centre, but a lot of work needs to be done after the pandemic.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council has been actively marketing the Olympia retail unit directly and also through external commercial property agents.

“The Olympia retail unit will continue to be marketed until a tenancy has been secured.”