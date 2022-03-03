Italian Grill: Dundee city centre restaurant to shut this weekend as plans revealed for new venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Italian Grill: Dundee city centre restaurant to shut this weekend as plans revealed for new venue

By Matteo Bell
March 3 2022, 6.24pm
Italian Grill at City Square will close this weekend.
A Dundee city centre restaurant is to shut this weekend – with its owners saying they have plans for a new venue.

Italian Grill, on City Square, announced on social media it will serve its final meal on Saturday.

It is unclear whether the move has any implications for staff, but bosses have vowed to reopen on the same site after a rebranding.

The news has been met with shock by customers, with one calling it the “end of an era”.

The venue opened in June 2014 and has a rating of four out of five on Tripadvisor, which ranks it as 55 out of 272 restaurants in Dundee.

A statement on Facebook said: “Is with regret that we taken the decision to close the doors on Italian Grill for the last time on Saturday March 5.

“Thank you to all the customers and staff who have supported us since we first opened our doors in June 2014. It’s been emotional.

“It’s not all bad news. We have something new in the pipeline and we’ll be back with a new concept once the builders are finished.

“Watch this space for more details, updates to follow.”

‘We’ll be back to see you soon’

One customer, Garry Hegg, posted: “Lovely food and service. Hope your new venture is all you want it to be.”

Jen Shearer wrote: “Oh no! End of an era! We’ll always have gin club.”

And Dorothy Bartholomew said: “Phew, thought you were closing for good.

“Good luck with your new venture and we’ll be back to see you, hopefully very soon.”

The Courier has contacted management at the restaurant for comment.

