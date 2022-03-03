Italian Grill: Dundee city centre restaurant to shut this weekend as plans revealed for new venue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee city centre restaurant is to shut this weekend – with its owners saying they have plans for a new venue.

Italian Grill, on City Square, announced on social media it will serve its final meal on Saturday.

It is unclear whether the move has any implications for staff, but bosses have vowed to reopen on the same site after a rebranding.

The news has been met with shock by customers, with one calling it the “end of an era”.

The venue opened in June 2014 and has a rating of four out of five on Tripadvisor, which ranks it as 55 out of 272 restaurants in Dundee.

A statement on Facebook said: “Is with regret that we taken the decision to close the doors on Italian Grill for the last time on Saturday March 5.

“Thank you to all the customers and staff who have supported us since we first opened our doors in June 2014. It’s been emotional.

“It’s not all bad news. We have something new in the pipeline and we’ll be back with a new concept once the builders are finished.

“Watch this space for more details, updates to follow.”

‘We’ll be back to see you soon’

One customer, Garry Hegg, posted: “Lovely food and service. Hope your new venture is all you want it to be.”

Jen Shearer wrote: “Oh no! End of an era! We’ll always have gin club.”

And Dorothy Bartholomew said: “Phew, thought you were closing for good.

“Good luck with your new venture and we’ll be back to see you, hopefully very soon.”

The Courier has contacted management at the restaurant for comment.