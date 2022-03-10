Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in

By Caroline Spencer
March 10 2022, 2.07pm Updated: March 10 2022, 6.43pm
Grove Road in Broughty Ferry.
Grove Road in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google.

Police are hunting a thief who made off with bank cards, a phone and cash from a property in Broughty Ferry.

The suspect broke into the premises on Grove Road at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, also stealing a purse and cigarettes.

Police Scotland has refused to reveal where the break-in took place, only confirming it was not a house, but has asked the public for help in tracking down the man responsible.

Description of male suspect

He is described as being white, slim and aged 25 to 30 with dark, shaved hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue top with the logo E17 on the back.

Sergeant Andrew Thomas said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious before and after this incident as they might have information that could help with our inquiries.

“In addition, anyone who was driving in the area at the time and could have dashcam footage that would assist with our investigation, should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 3337 of March 9, or contact Crimestoppers.

