Hunt for Broughty Ferry thief who made off with bank cards and cash after break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a thief who made off with bank cards, a phone and cash from a property in Broughty Ferry.

The suspect broke into the premises on Grove Road at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, also stealing a purse and cigarettes.

Police Scotland has refused to reveal where the break-in took place, only confirming it was not a house, but has asked the public for help in tracking down the man responsible.

Description of male suspect

He is described as being white, slim and aged 25 to 30 with dark, shaved hair.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue top with the logo E17 on the back.

Sergeant Andrew Thomas said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious before and after this incident as they might have information that could help with our inquiries.

“In addition, anyone who was driving in the area at the time and could have dashcam footage that would assist with our investigation, should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 3337 of March 9, or contact Crimestoppers.