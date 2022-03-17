Urgent appeal for volunteers to make lifeline phone calls to RAF veterans in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An urgent appeal has been made for volunteers to make lifeline phone calls to RAF veterans in Dundee.

The RAF Association’s Connections For Life service is experiencing a rise in demand from people feeling lonely or isolated.

But while there are 1,800 people in need of regular calls, there are only 750 volunteers across the UK.

The telephone friendship service is aimed at combatting loneliness among veterans and their families.

And it’s already making a difference to people like Marie Findlay, 71, of Dundee.

Marie’s husband Brian, an RAF veteran, died shortly after they moved house in 2018.

She said: “Brian’s death was a real shock.

“And, not having any local friends, I could have easily ended up alone if I hadn’t heard about Connections for Life.

Within a month of contacting the RAF Association, Marie was getting regular phone calls from volunteer Mal Hodgson.

Mal, 74, is a retired RAF chief technician who also lives in Dundee.

And he said: “Volunteering keeps me busy and helps me to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Since I started calling Marie, she has grown in confidence and I have helped her to find ways to connect with her local community.”

People are on a waiting list for calls

However, while, the service is helping Marie, there are still many people on a waiting list for calls.

RAF Association Connections For Life manager Sam Squire said the Covid lockdown had impacted on many people, including veterans.

Telephone friendships will quite literally be a lifeline. Sam Squire, RAF Association.

“While lots of people are starting to get their social lives back on track after the worst of the pandemic, older and more vulnerable people are struggling to do this,” he said.

“Two years of very little social contact will have taken its toll on these people’s ability and opportunities for socialising.

“In addition, those most at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 are likely to continue to restrict their face-to-face activities, so telephone friendships will quite literally be a lifeline for them.”

Volunteers don’t need an RAF background

Volunteers come from all kinds of backgrounds.

And while an RAF connection is helpful, it isn’t necessary.

People are asked to commit to at least a couple of hours per month and online training is provided.

Sam said: “The main thing is that volunteers are happy to chat about a range of topics and use their conversations to brighten people’s day.”

More information is available at rafa.org.uk/connectionsforlife