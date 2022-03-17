Urgent appeal for volunteers to make lifeline phone calls to RAF veterans in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Urgent appeal for volunteers to make lifeline phone calls to RAF veterans in Dundee

By Claire Warrender
March 17 2022, 5.55am
Mal Hodgson is among the RAF veterans in Dundee.
Mal Hodgson, from Dundee, makes regular calls to Marie Findlay.

An urgent appeal has been made for volunteers to make lifeline phone calls to RAF veterans in Dundee.

The RAF Association’s Connections For Life service is experiencing a rise in demand from people feeling lonely or isolated.

But while there are 1,800 people in need of regular calls, there are only 750 volunteers across the UK.

The telephone friendship service is aimed at combatting loneliness among veterans and their families.

And it’s already making a difference to people like Marie Findlay, 71, of Dundee.

Marie Findlay’s husband was an RAF veteran from Dundee.

Marie’s husband Brian, an RAF veteran, died shortly after they moved house in 2018.

She said: “Brian’s death was a real shock.

“And, not having any local friends, I could have easily ended up alone if I hadn’t heard about Connections for Life.

Within a month of contacting the RAF Association, Marie was getting regular phone calls from volunteer Mal Hodgson.

Mal Hodgson, an RAF veteran in Dundee, calls Marie regularly.

Mal, 74, is a retired RAF chief technician who also lives in Dundee.

And he said: “Volunteering keeps me busy and helps me to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“Since I started calling Marie, she has grown in confidence and I have helped her to find ways to connect with her local community.”

People are on a waiting list for calls

However, while, the service is helping Marie, there are still many people on a waiting list for calls.

RAF Association Connections For Life manager Sam Squire said the Covid lockdown had impacted on many people, including veterans.

Telephone friendships will quite literally be a lifeline.

Sam Squire, RAF Association.

“While lots of people are starting to get their social lives back on track after the worst of the pandemic, older and more vulnerable people are struggling to do this,” he said.

“Two years of very little social contact will have taken its toll on these people’s ability and opportunities for socialising.

“In addition, those most at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 are likely to continue to restrict their face-to-face activities, so telephone friendships will quite literally be a lifeline for them.”

Volunteers don’t need an RAF background

Volunteers come from all kinds of backgrounds.

And while an RAF connection is helpful, it isn’t necessary.

People are asked to commit to at least a couple of hours per month and online training is provided.

Sam said: “The main thing is that volunteers are happy to chat about a range of topics and use their conversations to brighten people’s day.”

More information is available at rafa.org.uk/connectionsforlife

