Tayside and Fife temperatures to hit 16°C this week during ‘heatwave’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Tayside and Fife temperatures to hit 16°C this week during ‘heatwave’

By Matteo Bell
March 21 2022, 12.08pm Updated: March 21 2022, 1.11pm
Locals enjoying sunshine at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.
Locals enjoying sunshine at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

Temperatures in Tayside and Fife will rise to an unseasonable 16°C this week as the region enjoys its warmest days of the year so far.

The mercury will rise to the mid-teens from Wednesday, with highs of 16°C for some areas including Dunfermline and Perth.

That is well above the average of about 9°C for this time of year.

Daytime temperatures will remain in double figures for the weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy on the Tay this week.

It comes as the UK looks set to enjoy an early spring heatwave.

The warmer conditions will be joined by clear skies for many, giving locals a chance to enjoy the outdoors in the week that most of Scotland’s remaining Covid restrictions are dropped.

It comes after a weekend of sunshine saw temperatures in some parts of Scotland passing 20°C.

Why is the weather warmer than usual?

Met Office expert Richard Miles told The Courier: “The high pressure in charge of the UK right now is keeping the weather settled and the skies quite clear.

“Nowhere is going to see anything around the 20°C that we had in Scotland on Saturday but it will be pleasant.

“The jet stream is a lot further north than it usually is, which means we’re getting a lot more of that continental influence that we had before.

“That also means we don’t have all the instability which causes rain and showers.

“It’s a bit of fair spring weather.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier