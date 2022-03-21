Dundee driver lucky not to be injured when youths threw objects at car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver was lucky to escape injury when a group of youths threw things at a car in Dundee.

Police are searching for those responsible for throwing objects on to the road near the tunnel on East Marketgait.

A black Mazda was travelling from Ladywell Roundabout when it was struck by items thrown from near the tunnel entrance.

Officers say it was only through “good fortune” that no one in the car was injured during the incident at around 8.30pm on March 14.

They have now launched an appeal for information to help trace those responsible for the reckless conduct, warning that their behaviour is “potentially lethal”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A car travelling towards the tunnel on East Marketgait from the Ladywell Roundabout was struck by items dropped down onto the road by a group of youths who were standing near the tunnel entrance.

“A black Mazda was damaged and it is only through good fortune that no-one was injured.”

They said it was possible other cars were also targeted or struck by the same group of youngsters.

The police spokesperson added: “It goes without saying that this type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal.

“Inquiries including CCTV reviews are ongoing, but we would like to hear from anyone who was driving on this road around the material time who may have dashcam footage of this group near the tunnel.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3385 of March 14.”