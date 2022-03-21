Dundee driver lucky not to be injured when youths threw objects at car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee driver lucky not to be injured when youths threw objects at car

By Alasdair Clark
March 21 2022, 12.16pm Updated: March 21 2022, 12.59pm
The car was travelling near the Ladywell Roundabout in Dundee.
A driver was lucky to escape injury when a group of youths threw things at a car in Dundee.

Police are searching for those responsible for throwing objects on to the road near the tunnel on East Marketgait.

A black Mazda was travelling from Ladywell Roundabout when it was struck by items thrown from near the tunnel entrance.

Officers say it was only through “good fortune” that no one in the car was injured during the incident at around 8.30pm on March 14.

They have now launched an appeal for information to help trace those responsible for the reckless conduct, warning that their behaviour is “potentially lethal”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A car travelling towards the tunnel on East Marketgait from the Ladywell Roundabout was struck by items dropped down onto the road by a group of youths who were standing near the tunnel entrance.

“A black Mazda was damaged and it is only through good fortune that no-one was injured.”

They said it was possible other cars were also targeted or struck by the same group of youngsters.

The police spokesperson added: “It goes without saying that this type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and potentially lethal.

“Inquiries including CCTV reviews are ongoing, but we would like to hear from anyone who was driving on this road around the material time who may have dashcam footage of this group near the tunnel.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3385 of March 14.”

