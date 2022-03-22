Dundee restaurant Italian Grill re-opening just 17 days after closure announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A city centre restaurant owner has announced the venue will reopen after just 17 days of closure.

At the beginning of the month it was announced via Facebook the Italian Grill would close on March 5.

However, less than three weeks later the restaurant’s owner has now confirmed it will be re-opening on Wednesday.

Restaurant re-opened due to contractor let-down

Business owner Jonathan Horne says the temporary closure was for an attempted rebrand, which has now been delayed.

He said: “We had a contractor signed up to do some work but they let us down.”

He added: “We originally planned to go with another contractor who had done work for us before, however he didn’t have availability until the end of April or the start of May, which we originally thought was too long.

“Now the plan is to get him involved and re-open for now.”

Hours adjusted for re-opening

According to the businessman, the rebrand will still take place and all previous staff will be able to keep their employment.

He added: “All of the staff we had at the start of this have remained with us, minus two.

“That’s why we’re re-opening at adjusted hours.”

The venue will be open from 5pm on Wednesday.

The new opening hours are as follows:

Monday to Thursday – 5pm to 10pm

Friday – 12pm to 10pm

Saturday – 12pm to late

Sunday – 12pm to 6pm