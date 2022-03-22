Dundee restaurant Italian Grill re-opening just 17 days after closure announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee restaurant Italian Grill re-opening just 17 days after closure announced

By Matteo Bell
March 22 2022, 2.34pm Updated: March 22 2022, 3.09pm
Italian Grill, Dundee
The Italian Grill.

A city centre restaurant owner has announced the venue will reopen after just 17 days of closure.

At the beginning of the month it was announced via Facebook the Italian Grill would close on March 5.

However, less than three weeks later the restaurant’s owner has now confirmed it will be re-opening on Wednesday.

Restaurant re-opened due to contractor let-down

Business owner Jonathan Horne says the temporary closure was for an attempted rebrand, which has now been delayed.

He said: “We had a contractor signed up to do some work but they let us down.”

Following on from our decision to close the restaurant earlier this month…‼️❤️WE ARE NOW REOPENING on WEDNESDAY 23rd…

Posted by Italian Grill on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

He added: “We originally planned to go with another contractor who had done work for us before, however he didn’t have availability until the end of April or the start of May, which we originally thought was too long.

“Now the plan is to get him involved and re-open for now.”

Hours adjusted for re-opening

According to the businessman, the rebrand will still take place and all previous staff will be able to keep their employment.

He added: “All of the staff we had at the start of this have remained with us, minus two.

“That’s why we’re re-opening at adjusted hours.”

The interior of the Italian Grill.
The interior of the Italian Grill.

The venue will be open from 5pm on Wednesday.

The new opening hours are as follows:

  • Monday to Thursday – 5pm to 10pm
  • Friday – 12pm to 10pm
  • Saturday – 12pm to late
  • Sunday – 12pm to 6pm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]