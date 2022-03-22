Dundee Scout Gang Show back with a bang after two-year Covid absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Scout Gang Show back with a bang after two-year Covid absence

By Graham Brown
March 22 2022, 2.21pm Updated: March 22 2022, 3.07pm
Final Dundee Scout Gang Show rehearsals at the Broughty Ferry Scout halls.
Final Gang Show rehearsals at the Broughty Ferry Scout halls. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Dundee Scout Gang Show is back and a cast of all ages cannot wait to be on the Whitehall Theatre stage.

The variety event has been running for more than half a century.

It’s an annual highlight for those involved in the nine Scout groups which make up Dundee district.

And after a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the finishing touches are being put to the 2022 programme.

Dundee Gang Show cast of 2022
A cast of all ages for the 2022 Dundee Gang Show. Pic: Alan Richardson.

It will have a four-night run at the Whitehall from March 30 to April 2.

And the night of music, comedy and dance will pay special tribute to the heroes of the pandemic.

Days away from 2020 show when Covid struck

Dundee District Scouts chairman Paul Thomson says there is real excitement around the Gang Show’s return.

“We had our last Scout halls rehearsal at the weekend and we’ll move to the theatre for the final rehearsals before the show opens,” he said.

“Two years ago we had actually got to the same stage and were literally knocking on the theatre door when lockdown happened.

Youngsters rehearsing for one of the numbers
Rehearsing for one of the numbers. Pic: Alan Richardson.

“It’s great to be back.

“We have reduced numbers slightly this year because of the pandemic situation, so we have about 60 involved compared to usually about 100.”

The cast ranges from six-year-old Beaver Scouts to Stuart Sellars, 69, a local group leader taking part in his 25th Gang Show.

Family ties

And for Paul, the entertainment-packed spectacle is very much a family affair.

“I’m now the Gang Show chairman and have been part of it as boy and man,” he said.

“I met my wife, Kirsty, through the show and she is now the wardrobe manager.”

And the couple’s three daughters, Rachel, 20, Zoe, 16 and 10-year-olds Hayley are all in this year’s cast.

Dundee Scout Gang Show
Whitehall Theatre audiences are in for a treat. Pic: Pic Alan Richardson

Paul said: “This is our 54th show, but this is a special year since it is the 90th anniversary of the first Scout Gang Show being staged in London.

“And we’ve got six members of our cast going down to an anniversary show at the Apollo Theatre in London later this year.

“It’s such a big thing that they say there is a Gang Show going on somewhere in the world every day of the year.

Dundee Scouts
Young cast members in final rehearsals. Pic: Alan Richardson.

“We’re just delighted to be back at the Whitehall and hope to get as many bums on seats as possible.”

The show takes place at 7:15pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings and 5pm on Saturday.

Tickets can be booked through the Whitehall Theatre box office.

Gang Show origins

The first London Gang Show in 1932 was the brainchild of an anonymous ‘Holborn Rover’ and ran for three nights at the city’s Scala Theatre.

Its creator was later revealed as professional theatre dance director and performer Ralph Reade.

Gang Shows spread across Britain and were a sell-out success.

The London Gang Show was the first amateur company to appear in a Royal Command Performance in 1937.

And the Gang Show has accompanied the spread of Scouting across the globe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier