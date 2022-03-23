Lynn McPaul: Body found in Dundee woods confirmed as missing woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Lynn McPaul: Body found in Dundee woods confirmed as missing woman

By Matteo Bell
March 23 2022, 10.10am Updated: March 23 2022, 11.07am
Lynn McPaul's body has been found.
Police carried out weeks of searches for Lynn McPaul.

A body found in woods in Dundee has been confirmed as that of missing woman Lynn McPaul.

The 45-year-old’s body was found on Saturday March 12 in an area of trees near George Pirie Way, close to Ninewells Hospital.

It came after weeks of searches for the Dundee mum, who had left her house on Perth Road on the night of Sunday January 23.

The discovery was reported last week but officers have now confirmed the body has been formally identified.

Family of missing woman informed

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that the body of a woman found in woodland near to George Pirie Way, Dundee, on Saturday March 12 has been formally identified as 45-year-old Lynn McPaul.

“Her family have been informed and request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Relatives previously told how they had been left “bewildered” by Lynn’s disappearance, describing her as a “home-loving mum with a tight-knit group of friends”.

