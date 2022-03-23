Lynn McPaul: Body found in Dundee woods confirmed as missing woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body found in woods in Dundee has been confirmed as that of missing woman Lynn McPaul.

The 45-year-old’s body was found on Saturday March 12 in an area of trees near George Pirie Way, close to Ninewells Hospital.

It came after weeks of searches for the Dundee mum, who had left her house on Perth Road on the night of Sunday January 23.

The discovery was reported last week but officers have now confirmed the body has been formally identified.

Family of missing woman informed

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that the body of a woman found in woodland near to George Pirie Way, Dundee, on Saturday March 12 has been formally identified as 45-year-old Lynn McPaul.

“Her family have been informed and request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Relatives previously told how they had been left “bewildered” by Lynn’s disappearance, describing her as a “home-loving mum with a tight-knit group of friends”.