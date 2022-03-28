Anger as historic Broughty Castle defaced with graffiti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anger as historic Broughty Castle defaced with graffiti

By Lindsey Hamilton and Katy Scott
March 28 2022, 4.22pm Updated: March 28 2022, 6.31pm
Graffiti on the walls of Broughty Castle.
Community leaders have hit out after historic Broughty Castle was defaced with graffiti.

The site – which dates from the 1490s – was daubed with spray-paint as revellers flocked to Broughty Ferry during the warm weather at the weekend.

Graffiti was also sprayed on the harbour side and life rings in the area were targeted for the second time this month.

It came during a spate of anti-social behaviour across Dundee, which also saw fires set at Clatto Country Park and Stannergate.

Vandals have spray-painted several sites around the castle.

Craig Duncan, a Lib Dem councillor for Broughty Ferry, says he is “incandescent with rage” at the damage to the “historic and iconic” building.

He said: “This kind of damage and behaviour needs nipped in the bud as soon as possible.

“I have already predicted that we could face a summer of such anti-social behaviour and that’s two weekends in a row this has happened.

“I have today written to Police Scotland calling for a meeting with them on site to discuss what action can be taken to stop this vandalism and graffiti.

‘This is absolutely not acceptable’

“This is absolutely not acceptable. As always it’s only a few people who are carrying out these actions but the damage caused is dreadful as well as time-consuming and expensive to put right.”

Neil Cooney, of Broughty Ferry Community Council, says anti-social behaviour is a concern – particularly ahead of the warmer months.

He said: From the reports the community council receive from Police Scotland, they are often aware of who the perpetrators may be and we trust in the community officers to follow this up.

Graffiti on the harbourside.
Broughty Ferry was busy with visitors during the sunny weather.

“More broadly, though, the community council have been discussing whether improved strategies will be in place for Broughty Ferry this summer.

“The combination of leaving lockdown behind and the exceptional waterfront improvements will undoubtedly lead to a busier summer than usual.

“With that, we hope that consideration has been made to manage the perennial issues around rubbish, dogs and anti-social behaviour.”

Police have appealed for help in tracking down those responsible for the vandalism.

Meanwhile the fire service has confirmed it was called to Clatto Park on Friday evening to an area of grass alight, and again on Sunday when a fallen tree was on fire.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto Park, told The Courier: “It’s only the start of the summer and already we are seeing incidents of vandalism at the park.

“The sun is out and this is what we expect. We don’t like it but we expect it. Sadly we don’t know what the solution is.

Last summer we were blighted with numerous incidents of vandalism in the park.”

Fires at Stannergate and Clatto Country Park over the weekend.

Elsewhere, a crew was called to a deliberate fire in a bush at Stannergate at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police were also requested to attend.

An image shared on social media showed flames shooting from the bush near the riverside.

