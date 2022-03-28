Anger as historic Broughty Castle defaced with graffiti

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Community leaders have hit out after historic Broughty Castle was defaced with graffiti.

The site – which dates from the 1490s – was daubed with spray-paint as revellers flocked to Broughty Ferry during the warm weather at the weekend.

Graffiti was also sprayed on the harbour side and life rings in the area were targeted for the second time this month.

It came during a spate of anti-social behaviour across Dundee, which also saw fires set at Clatto Country Park and Stannergate.

Craig Duncan, a Lib Dem councillor for Broughty Ferry, says he is “incandescent with rage” at the damage to the “historic and iconic” building.

He said: “This kind of damage and behaviour needs nipped in the bud as soon as possible.

“I have already predicted that we could face a summer of such anti-social behaviour and that’s two weekends in a row this has happened.

“I have today written to Police Scotland calling for a meeting with them on site to discuss what action can be taken to stop this vandalism and graffiti.

‘This is absolutely not acceptable’

“This is absolutely not acceptable. As always it’s only a few people who are carrying out these actions but the damage caused is dreadful as well as time-consuming and expensive to put right.”

Neil Cooney, of Broughty Ferry Community Council, says anti-social behaviour is a concern – particularly ahead of the warmer months.

He said: From the reports the community council receive from Police Scotland, they are often aware of who the perpetrators may be and we trust in the community officers to follow this up.

“More broadly, though, the community council have been discussing whether improved strategies will be in place for Broughty Ferry this summer.

“The combination of leaving lockdown behind and the exceptional waterfront improvements will undoubtedly lead to a busier summer than usual.

“With that, we hope that consideration has been made to manage the perennial issues around rubbish, dogs and anti-social behaviour.”

Police have appealed for help in tracking down those responsible for the vandalism.

Unfortunately the lifesaving equipment at Broughty Ferry Castle has again been vandalised with the Castle also being damaged at the weekend. @DundeeCouncil pic.twitter.com/0Tgb2r4bLk — Coastwatch Scotland – Tay (@CoastwatchTay) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile the fire service has confirmed it was called to Clatto Park on Friday evening to an area of grass alight, and again on Sunday when a fallen tree was on fire.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Friends of Clatto Park, told The Courier: “It’s only the start of the summer and already we are seeing incidents of vandalism at the park.

“The sun is out and this is what we expect. We don’t like it but we expect it. Sadly we don’t know what the solution is.

“Last summer we were blighted with numerous incidents of vandalism in the park.”

Elsewhere, a crew was called to a deliberate fire in a bush at Stannergate at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police were also requested to attend.

An image shared on social media showed flames shooting from the bush near the riverside.