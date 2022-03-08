Broughty Ferry beach dug up as contractors aim to complete new path in time for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry beach dug up as contractors aim to complete new path in time for summer

By Jake Keith
March 8 2022, 12.03pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.13pm
The work is expected to be completed in June 2022.
The work is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Work has begun on a £1.4m upgrade to the beachfront near Broughty Castle which is expected to be completed before the summer.

The revamp will see a four-metre wide shared path created to improve accessibility and the look of the area.

An area of the beach has been dug up next to the existing path from the castle along to the main beach car park.

Design images show what the new path will look like. 

Workers have begun creating a sea defence wall along the beachfront, which will be re-faced with a natural stone walling.

The upgrade will see the esplanade modernised to make it more pedestrian, wheelchair, and cycle friendly by June 2022.

It is part of a wider £9m project stretching further along to the esplanade and to Monifieth, aspects of which have been delayed after objections from local residents.

The beach has been dug up near the existing path.

Concerns centre on plans to shut Mill Street, a one way route next to the car park.

The Scottish Government is expected to rule whether the rest of the work can continue as originally proposed by May 2022.

Dundee City Council’s city development committee convenor Mark Flynn said: “This work naturally follows on from the Broughty Ferry flood protection scheme and as well as boosting the active travel infrastructure, will extend access to the beach front.”

The major flood protection scheme, which is ongoing just a few hundred metres away, is now nearing completion.

The last section of the Broughty Ferry works, the cost of which has spiralled from £10 million to an estimated final figure of £16.3m, should be finished in the coming weeks.

The project is designed to improve accessibility and promote active travel such as cycling.

The latest scheme is funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, administered by Sustrans Scotland and designed by Systra.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]