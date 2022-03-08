Broughty Ferry beach dug up as contractors aim to complete new path in time for summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has begun on a £1.4m upgrade to the beachfront near Broughty Castle which is expected to be completed before the summer.

The revamp will see a four-metre wide shared path created to improve accessibility and the look of the area.

An area of the beach has been dug up next to the existing path from the castle along to the main beach car park.

Workers have begun creating a sea defence wall along the beachfront, which will be re-faced with a natural stone walling.

The upgrade will see the esplanade modernised to make it more pedestrian, wheelchair, and cycle friendly by June 2022.

It is part of a wider £9m project stretching further along to the esplanade and to Monifieth, aspects of which have been delayed after objections from local residents.

Concerns centre on plans to shut Mill Street, a one way route next to the car park.

The Scottish Government is expected to rule whether the rest of the work can continue as originally proposed by May 2022.

Dundee City Council’s city development committee convenor Mark Flynn said: “This work naturally follows on from the Broughty Ferry flood protection scheme and as well as boosting the active travel infrastructure, will extend access to the beach front.”

The major flood protection scheme, which is ongoing just a few hundred metres away, is now nearing completion.

The last section of the Broughty Ferry works, the cost of which has spiralled from £10 million to an estimated final figure of £16.3m, should be finished in the coming weeks.

The latest scheme is funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme, administered by Sustrans Scotland and designed by Systra.