Winter bites back – Tayside and Fife temperatures set to plummet

By Caroline Spencer
March 28 2022, 2.14pm Updated: March 28 2022, 2.44pm
People enjoyed the sun on Broughty Ferry prom at the weekend - but it won't be lasting.
Winter is set to bite back as temperatures in Tayside and Fife drop this week.

After locals basked in glorious sunshine and 17°C over the weekend, forecasters say colder conditions and even some wintry showers are set to hit Scotland.

Temperatures will dip below freezing overnight for most areas, thanks to a weather system from the Arctic.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With the influence of some unsettled weather, we’ll be seeing a marked drop in temperatures for most with colder air arriving from the north.

“This will see maximum temperatures drop into single figures for many areas, and below freezing overnight.”

Temperatures will have effectively halved by the middle of the week, from the low teens on Monday to as low as 6°C on Wednesday.

Average temperatures for March and April

The Tayside and Fife forecast shows locals can also expect it to feel like -5°C first thing on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

There is also a risk of some wintry showers in the north.

The average temperature for March on the east coast is about 9°C during the day and 2°C overnight.

That goes up closer to 12°C during the day and 4°C overnight in April.

