Sadness after death of woman ‘who may have lain for weeks’ in Dundee flat

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 31 2022, 2.10pm Updated: March 31 2022, 2.12pm
Police Scotland still maintain a presence at Dudhope Court where a woman's body was discovered.
Neighbours fear a woman may have lain dead in her Dundee flat for weeks before being discovered.

The 45-year-old was found by police on Tuesday afternoon, with eyewitnesses saying police had to force their way into the sixth floor flat at Dudhope Court in Dundee.

It is understood worried neighbours contacted the authorities after becoming concerned, with some fearing the body could have been in the property for up to seven weeks.

Police Scotland say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Death of woman ‘dreadfully sad’

One neighbour said: “Police, ambulance paramedics and joiners appeared in the flats on Tuesday and forced open the door to her flat.

The authorities were alerted after neighbours became concerned.

“I didn’t know the woman but I was told she lived alone with her cat.

“It’s really sad that someone can lie undiscovered for so many weeks.”

Another resident of the multi-storey block of flats said: “This is dreadfully sad. I saw the police and paramedics arrive but by then I suspected something like this had happened.

“I only saw the woman a couple of times but she seemed a pretty quiet person.”

Coldside ward councillor Helen Wright said: “This is very upsetting news.

‘Covid has led to people becoming isolated’

“It seems the woman must have become quite isolated. Covid and lockdown has definitely led to more people than ever before becoming isolated.

“I would urge neighbours to look out for each other and report anything that concerns them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Tuesday, March 29, officers were called to a flat in Dudhope Court where a 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report was forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

